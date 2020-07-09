THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 2002 All-Star game ends in tie at Miller Park

July 9, 2003

Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Randall Simon hit a 19-year-old woman who was wearing an Italian sausage costume while running in the sausage race during the Pirates-Brewers game at Miller Park with his baseball bat, causing her and another sausage racer to fall to the ground. Both racers were later treated for scrapped knees and Simon was cited for disorderly conduct and fined $432. Simon apologized and gave the two team employees that he sent tumbling autographed bats, and explained that he was just trying to have fun with the mascots and meant no harm. Before the game, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins was named to the NL All-Star roster for the first time in his career after receiving the most online votes from fans for the final roster spot. Jenkins, who was batting .285 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs when the voting results were announced.