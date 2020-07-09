THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 2002 All-Star game ends in tie at Miller Park

July 9, 2017
In a battle for first place in the Home Talent League’s Eastern Section, the Portage Skeeters beat the Montello Granite Jaxx 1-0 in Montello. Portage scored the game’s only run in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Trevin Kreier. Colyn Buss for Portage and Carter Daniels for Montello both went the distance on the mound. Buss gave up six hits while walking one and striking out one. Daniels gave up four hits, walking six and striking out four.
July 9, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team clinched the championship at the Baraboo Independence Day Invitational with a 6-1 victory over host Baraboo at Mary Rountree Field. Matt Kabele went the distance to get the win in the final game of the three-day event, holding Baraboo to just four hits while striking out five. Sean Luedeman had three hits for Portage, while Kabele, Devin Bressers and Will Clark each had two hits. Clark had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Luedeman and Kabele were selected to the all-tournament team. Portage, who finished 4-1 at the tournament, beat Stoughton earlier in the day, 4-2.
July 9, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team upped its winning streak to nine games with a 5-4 victory over Tomah on the second day of the Baraboo Independence Day Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. Portage took the lead for good with a three-run second inning. A sacrifice fly by Baker McDonald along with RBI singles from Jon Heesch and Darrin Berger drove in the three runs. Devin Bressers pitched all seven innings for Portage to get the win. Portage’s winning streak ended later in the day with a 10-4 loss to Viroqua.
July 9, 2003
Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Randall Simon hit a 19-year-old woman who was wearing an Italian sausage costume while running in the sausage race during the Pirates-Brewers game at Miller Park with his baseball bat, causing her and another sausage racer to fall to the ground. Both racers were later treated for scrapped knees and Simon was cited for disorderly conduct and fined $432. Simon apologized and gave the two team employees that he sent tumbling autographed bats, and explained that he was just trying to have fun with the mascots and meant no harm. Before the game, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins was named to the NL All-Star roster for the first time in his career after receiving the most online votes from fans for the final roster spot. Jenkins, who was batting .285 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs when the voting results were announced.
July 9, 2002
Major League Baseball’s 73rd All-Star Game at Miller Park ended in a 7-7 tie after 11 innings after both teams ran out of available pitchers. It was the third time the game was played in Milwaukee and the first time since 1975. One of the more memorable plays from the game saw Torii Hunter make a leaping catch to rob Barry Bonds of a home run in the first inning. Richie Sexson and Jose Hernandez represented the hometown Brewers in the game, going hitless in a combined four at-bats. The tie also led commissioner Bud Selig to award home field advantage in the World Series to the All-Star Game’s winning league the following year.
July 9, 2001
Tony Meidl, Shaun Corning, Phil Canales, Ryan Kaufman and Jason Callin had had doubles, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 12-9 victory over host DeForest. Portage scored six runs in the fourth and added four runs in the seventh to win the slugfest.
July 9, 2000
Tyler Houston slugged three home runs to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park. All three homers for Houston were two-run shots, tying his career-high of six RBIs.
