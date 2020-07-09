THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 2002 Miller Park All-Star Game ends in a tie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9, 2011

Derek Jeter’s third-inning home run at Yankee Stadium made him the first New York Yankee to reach the 3,000-hit plateau. The shortstop’s solo home run off David Price made him the 28th player in MLB history to join the 3,000-hit club. Jeter finished the day 5-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

July 9, 2002

The American League and National League played to a 7-7 tie in an 11-inning MLB All-Star Game at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Both teams ran out of pitchers, ending the game early and prompting several rule changes to the All-Star Game, including the winner of the game getting home-field advantage in the World Series. Shortstop Jose Hernandez (0-3) and first baseman Richie Sexson (0-1) represented the host Milwaukee Brewers on the NL roster. The San Francisco Giants’ Barry Bonds and New York Yankees’ Alfonso Soriano hit the only home runs, while the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Damian Miller — a future Brewer — went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

July 9, 1998