THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Bandits come back to stay alive in 2016 American Legion tournament

July 21, 2016
The Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team claimed a 6-3 win over Tomah to stay alive in the regional tournament in Onalaska. The Bandits erased a 3-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning that started when Ethan Vodak drew a walk. Jack Macdonald reached on an error before Spencer Klemm singled to load the bases.
Mason Peterson got Baraboo on the board with an RBI single before Nick Macdonald’s two-run double tied the game at 3. Max Pape kept it going with a walk, then Thor Gust drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Devin Fichter’s two-run double provided insurance before Baraboo’s Miles Statz closed it out on the mound.
Statz threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing six hits and one earned run while tallying three strikeouts. Peterson, Klemm and Vodak each had multiple hits for Baraboo.
The Bandits’ season ended the following day, as they suffered a 6-0 loss to Onalaska.
July 21, 2004
The Chicago White Sox’s Mark Buehrle needed just 90 pitches as he faced the minimum 27 batters in a 14-0 road win over the Cleveland Indians. Buehrle tallied four strikeouts while allowing two hits, both of which were negated by double plays. Carlos Lee went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs for the White Sox, while Jose Valentin added a two-run homer.
July 21, 1996
Already the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, Wayne Gretzky signed with the New York Rangers in free agency. Gretzky spent the final three years of his career with the Rangers, tallying 97 points in 1996-97, 90 points in 1997-98 and 62 points in 1998-99. In 1,487 career regular-season games over the course of 20 years, Gretzky collected 894 goals and 1,963 assists — both NHL records.
July 21, 1973
The Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron homered off Ken Brett during an 8-4 home loss to the Philadelphia Phillies to join Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club. Aaron, who finished his career with 755 home runs, went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the loss. Aaron’s homer briefly gave the Braves a 4-2 lead, but the Phillies pulled away with three runs in the sixth and ninth innings. Bill Robinson and Bob Boone each homered for Philadelphia.
