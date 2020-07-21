THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Bandits come back to stay alive in 2016 American Legion tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 21, 2016

The Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team claimed a 6-3 win over Tomah to stay alive in the regional tournament in Onalaska. The Bandits erased a 3-0 deficit with a six-run fifth inning that started when Ethan Vodak drew a walk. Jack Macdonald reached on an error before Spencer Klemm singled to load the bases.

Mason Peterson got Baraboo on the board with an RBI single before Nick Macdonald’s two-run double tied the game at 3. Max Pape kept it going with a walk, then Thor Gust drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly. Devin Fichter’s two-run double provided insurance before Baraboo’s Miles Statz closed it out on the mound.

Statz threw a complete game to earn the win, allowing six hits and one earned run while tallying three strikeouts. Peterson, Klemm and Vodak each had multiple hits for Baraboo.

The Bandits’ season ended the following day, as they suffered a 6-0 loss to Onalaska.

July 21, 2004