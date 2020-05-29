THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo baseball ties program wins record in 2015

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 29, 2018

The Baraboo baseball team had the bases loaded in the final inning, but wasn’t able to get the big hit in a 9-5 season-ending loss to host Sauk Prairie in a Division 1 regional semifinal game. … Baraboo golfers Dan Hinz and Hunter Dersham had their seasons end at the Division 1 Verona Sectional at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. Hinz shot a 7-over-par 70 to tie for 16th place, while Dersham’s 8-over-par 80 put in 19th place.

May 29, 2015

The Baraboo baseball team tied a program record with its 19th win of the season with a 4-2 non-conference victory over Pardeeville at Mary Rountree Evans Field. Senior Matt Munneke and sophomore Tom Ginther each hit homers for the Thunderbirds in the victory, which improved the team to 19-6 on the season. Munneke’s homer was a three-run shot in the third inning. Ginther’s homer opened the bottom of the fifth inning. Ethan Wilkinson earned the win on the mound for Baraboo, tossing 2ª innings in relief, and allowing one run on the hits. … The Baraboo track and field teams were set to compete at the Division 1 Holmen Sectional, but the meet was postponed one day due to thunderstorms.

May 29, 2014

The Baraboo girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-3 non-conference victory over Mauston. After Mauston scored the game’s first goal, Baraboo responded when Lana Hantzsch scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute to tie the game at 1. Goals from Cassie Siedschlag and Jenna Leibfried would put the Thunderbirds up 3-1 at the break. Goals from Claire Tomaw and Hantzsch in the second half put the Golden Eagles away.