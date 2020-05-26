THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track wins program's first regional title in 2015

May 26, 2016

The Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams had a big day at the Division 1 Holmen Sectional, advancing six girls and eight boys to the state track and field meet in La Crosse the following week. Leading the T-Birds was junior Josie Schaefer in the throwing events. She won sectional titles in the both the shot put (40 feet, 5 ½ inches) and the discus (170-7). Baraboo junior Kaylee Mueller was a sectional champion in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 12.69 seconds. Mueller also joined Jamie Runnels, Hannah Crowe and Emily Kieck to finish second and advance to state in both the 400- and 800-meter relay events, both with school record times. Other Baraboo girls advancing to state were Crowe with a third place in the 300 hurdles and Kelsey Judge with a third in the discus. On the boys side for Baraboo, senior Nick Stack won a sectional title in the high jump (6-4) and senior Sean Cormican advanced with a second place in the discus (166-09). Also for Baraboo, Kyle Weiland advanced with a second in the 300 hurdles, while his twin brother Kody Weiland advanced with a third in the long jump. Also moving on for the T-Bird boys was the 1,600 relay team of Tony Spink, Ben Bildsten, Paddy O’Rourke and Jackson Snow with a third place.