THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo boys track wins program's first regional title in 2015

May 26, 2016
The Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams had a big day at the Division 1 Holmen Sectional, advancing six girls and eight boys to the state track and field meet in La Crosse the following week. Leading the T-Birds was junior Josie Schaefer in the throwing events. She won sectional titles in the both the shot put (40 feet, 5 ½ inches) and the discus (170-7). Baraboo junior Kaylee Mueller was a sectional champion in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 12.69 seconds. Mueller also joined Jamie Runnels, Hannah Crowe and Emily Kieck to finish second and advance to state in both the 400- and 800-meter relay events, both with school record times. Other Baraboo girls advancing to state were Crowe with a third place in the 300 hurdles and Kelsey Judge with a third in the discus. On the boys side for Baraboo, senior Nick Stack won a sectional title in the high jump (6-4) and senior Sean Cormican advanced with a second place in the discus (166-09). Also for Baraboo, Kyle Weiland advanced with a second in the 300 hurdles, while his twin brother Kody Weiland advanced with a third in the long jump. Also moving on for the T-Bird boys was the 1,600 relay team of Tony Spink, Ben Bildsten, Paddy O’Rourke and Jackson Snow with a third place.
May 26, 2015
The Baraboo boys track and field team won the program’s first ever regional championship by finishing in first place at the nine-team Division 1 regional it hosted at Beryl Newman Field. The Baraboo boys ended the day with 158 points, topping runner-up Holmen by 32 points for the title. The T-Bird boys piled up 17 top-four finishes, all good for sectional berths, and won five regional titles. Three of those titles came in the field events; Kody Weiland in the triple jump, Nick Stack in the high jump and Sean Cormican in the shot put. Other regional titles came from Matt Brooks in the 3,200 meters and the 3,200-meter relay team of Ethan Williams, Ben Bildsten, Zach Solles and Jackson Snow. The Baraboo girls finished fifth at the regional. Winning titles for the girls were Emily Kieck in the 400 meters, Kaylee Mueller in the 100 meters and Josie Schaefer in the discus.
May 26, 2006
With a share of the Badger North Conference title on the line, the Baraboo prep baseball team pounded out 17 hits and got a two-hitter from pitcher Scott Williams on its way to a 10-0 victory over host Waunakee. The victory gave Baraboo a 10-2 league record, which tied Portage for the top spot in the conference. It was Baraboo’s first conference title in baseball since 1998, when it won the South Central Conference championship. Baraboo head coach Paul Kujak said his team was motivated to do well after most picked the T-Birds to finish in the middle of the pack in the conference. “We were picked to finish fourth, but we knew we weren’t the fourth-place team,” Kujak said. “I think that was a motivation factor for our kids.”
May 26, 2000
Kyle Lane gave up five hits and struck out 12 to lead the Baraboo prep baseball team to a 2-1 victory over Reedsburg in a regional championship game. Baraboo scored both of its runs in the fourth inning. Matt Mitchell singled to drive in Bill Vertein, and Kyle Robinson’s single scored Mitchell. With the victory, Baraboo (14-7) advanced to play Holmen in a sectional semifinal in Sparta on May 30.
May 26, 1989
Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Gary Sheffield publicly voiced his displeasure with his team, saying he will ask for a trade if the situation isn’t resolved. “If I don’t see no difference in a month, I want to be out of here. I will leave,” Sheffield said before a game with the Seattle Mariners. “I want to be treated with respect. I might be 20 years old, but I’m not a little boy.” Sheffield said he was also disappointed in Milwaukee’s pitchers, saying they won’t defend him when he’s been knocked down by opposing pitchers. “I don’t get no support. Only two, three pitchers have helped me out. The rest have been girls. They won’t throw at anybody if you paid them.”
