THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo breaks pair of records at 2016 Janesville Parker Relays

Sept. 4, 2019
The Baraboo High School volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit to notch a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8 non-conference win over visiting Madison East. McKenzie Gruner led Baraboo with 19 kills, three blocks and three aces, while Jordan Buelow had a match-high 38 assists.
Sept. 3, 2016
The Baraboo prep girls swim team broke two meet records en route to winning the Janesville Parker Relays. The Thunderbirds won four of the 11 events in the eight-team meet, scoring 256 points to beat out Milton (232) and Badger (228). Mackenzie Koehler, Dani Crum, Chloe Zick and Jackalynn Lemke set a meet record in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:50.6), while Grace Deering, Lemke, Alison Krug, Hannah Vittengl, Koehler, Crum, Sophie Oettinger and Zick broke the meet record to win the 8x50 freestyle relay (3:32.31).
Sept. 3, 2011
Milwaukee Brewers catcher George Kottaras hit for the cycle in an 8-2 road win over the Houston Astros. Kottaras went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, a double, a single, two RBIs and two runs. Kottaras’ home run came in the fourth inning, followed by the triple, single and double. The Brewers finished with 13 hits, including Mark Kotsay going 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Taylor Green going 2-for-5 with a double.
Sept. 3, 1999
The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 3-0 home loss to Sparta after a defensive struggle. Brian Martenson scored the only points of the night, kicking a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Baraboo’s Ben Blum carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 57 yards, while Dave Smith completed 6 of 20 passes for 45 yards.
Sept. 3, 1974
Milwaukee Bucks legend Oscar Robertson retired after a 14-year career in which he averaged 25.7 points, 9.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. After 10 years with the Cincinnati Royals, Robertson finished his career in Milwaukee, where he averaged 16.3 points, 7.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds. Robertson teamed up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to lead the Bucks to the 1971 NBA title — the only one in franchise history.
