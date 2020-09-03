THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo breaks pair of records at 2016 Janesville Parker Relays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 4, 2019

The Baraboo High School volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit to notch a 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-8 non-conference win over visiting Madison East. McKenzie Gruner led Baraboo with 19 kills, three blocks and three aces, while Jordan Buelow had a match-high 38 assists.

Sept. 3, 2016

The Baraboo prep girls swim team broke two meet records en route to winning the Janesville Parker Relays. The Thunderbirds won four of the 11 events in the eight-team meet, scoring 256 points to beat out Milton (232) and Badger (228). Mackenzie Koehler, Dani Crum, Chloe Zick and Jackalynn Lemke set a meet record in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:50.6), while Grace Deering, Lemke, Alison Krug, Hannah Vittengl, Koehler, Crum, Sophie Oettinger and Zick broke the meet record to win the 8x50 freestyle relay (3:32.31).

Sept. 3, 2011