THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo football drops high-scoring 2014 game against Portage

Sept. 4, 2014 The Baraboo High School football team forced a safety on the first play from scrimmage, but couldn’t maintain momentum in a 50-36 loss to Portage in a Badger North Conference game at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo. Portage’s Ben Boldt scored three rushing touchdowns, while Trent Belleau threw two touchdowns to Nolan Paul to help the Warriors end a 20-game losing streak. Baraboo’s Collin Feld carried the ball 34 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Tom Ginther and Noah Larson also had rushing touchdowns for the Thunderbirds, while Jeff Greenhalgh returned a fumble 21 yards for the final score of the night. Sept. 4, 2007

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Francisco Cordero broke the franchise single-season record by notching his 40th save of 2007 in a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros. Cordero allowed two hits in one inning of work to secure the save. Carlos Villanueva got the start and earned the win, throwing six innings of one-run baseball before giving way to Scott Linebrink, Brian Shouse and Cordero. Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, while Corey Hart went 2-for-3 with two doubles, and Geoff Jenkins went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. The previous Milwaukee record of 39 saves was shared by Dan Kolb and Derrick Turnbow. Cordero finished the 2007 season with 44 saves, a franchise record that was broken by John Axford (46) in 2011.