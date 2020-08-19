THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo football opens 2016 with close loss at Edgewood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 19, 2019

The Baraboo prep girls’ golf team lost a playoff to the hosts to take second in a 13-team scramble at Stoughton Country Club. Baraboo’s quartet of Carly Moon, Adele Griffin, Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender shot a 65 to tie Stoughton in regulation on the par-70 course.

Aug. 19, 2016

The Baraboo High School football team opened the 2016 season with a 24-13 loss at Madison Edgewood. The Thunderbirds had closed the first half strong, with Paddy O’Rourke creating a late turnover with a sack and a forced fumble. Baraboo took advantage, as Tom Ginther threw a touchdown to Noah Larson to tie the game at 10 in the final minute of the half. The T-Birds were stifled the rest of the way, with the exception of a 37-yard field goal by Victor Riccardi.

Aug. 19, 2015