THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo football opens 2016 with close loss at Edgewood

Aug. 19, 2019
The Baraboo prep girls’ golf team lost a playoff to the hosts to take second in a 13-team scramble at Stoughton Country Club. Baraboo’s quartet of Carly Moon, Adele Griffin, Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender shot a 65 to tie Stoughton in regulation on the par-70 course.
Aug. 19, 2016
The Baraboo High School football team opened the 2016 season with a 24-13 loss at Madison Edgewood. The Thunderbirds had closed the first half strong, with Paddy O’Rourke creating a late turnover with a sack and a forced fumble. Baraboo took advantage, as Tom Ginther threw a touchdown to Noah Larson to tie the game at 10 in the final minute of the half. The T-Birds were stifled the rest of the way, with the exception of a 37-yard field goal by Victor Riccardi.
Aug. 19, 2015
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun hit his 252nd career home run to become the franchise’s all-time leader. Braun’s record-breaking blast was a solo shot in the sixth inning of an 8-7 home win over the Miami Marlins. Braun went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs in the win, while Adam Lind went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs, Khris Davis went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Elian Herrera went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run. Wily Peralta and Francisco Rodriguez earned the win and the save, respectively. Braun, who was 31 when he broke the Brewers’ record, had 344 career home runs entering Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins.
Aug. 19, 2004
Carly Patterson became the second United States woman to win the all-around Olympic gymnastics title when she won the gold medal in Athens, Greece. Mary Lou Retton won the United States’ first all-around title, taking gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Patterson started four straight titles for the Americans, as Nastia Liukin won in 2008, Gabby Douglas won in 2012 and Simone Biles won in 2016.
Aug. 19, 1989
The Baraboo prep girls’ tennis team took second at the Stevens Point Invitational. The Thunderbirds scored seven points to finish behind Appleton East (11), while Portage (6), Stevens Point (6), Tomah (5), Merrill (4), Mauston (3) and Ripon (2) rounded out the meet. Baraboo’s Norah Grady topped Ripon’s Jessica Furrer, 6-2, 6-2, to win No. 3 singles.
Aug. 19, 1900
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rube Waddell threw back-to-back complete games in a sweep of the Chicago White Stockings in American League action. Waddell began the day by throwing 17 innings in a 2-1 win, then threw a five-inning shutout in a 1-0 win in a game that ended early so the Brewers could catch a train. Connie Mack was managing for the Brewers in 1900, while Waddell finished the season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the professional National League. The American League joined Major League Baseball in 1901.
