THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo football shuts out Portage to improve to 1-1 in 1988

Sept. 2, 2019The Sauk Prairie Twins claimed a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie to improve to 2-0 in the 2019 in the Home Talent Sunday League Final Four. Connor Leister picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing no earned runs in 6⅓ innings. Chucky Schara and Tyler Prime each doubled for Sauk Prairie. The Twins, who were looking for their first title since 1966, went on to lose to Evansville before losing to Verona in the tiebreaking championship game.
Sept. 2, 2016The Baraboo prep football team fell to 1-2 on the season after suffering a 35-7 loss to powerhouse Waunakee. The Thunderbirds trailed 35-0, including 28-0 at halftime, before quarterback Tom Ginther ran it in from 2 yards out to get Baraboo on the board.
Sept. 2, 1988The Baraboo football team scored five touchdowns on its first six possessions to cruise to a 35-0 home win over Portage. All 35 points came in the first half. Baraboo finished the day with 251 rushing yards and 171 passing yards, while holding Portage to 146 rushing and 52 passing. Fullback J.T. Bushland ran for 162 of his game-high 182 yards in the first half, while quarterback Dan Lewison completed eight of 11 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Sept. 2, 1983
The Reedsburg football team opened the South Central Conference season with a 21-0 win at Sparta. The Beavers took an early lead when Randy Kelsey returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown. Following another fumble recovery, Reedsburg capped a 97-yard drive with a 58-yard touchdown pass from John Mayer to Gary Douglas. Mike Lennon, who finished with 10 carries for 114 yards, added a 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Mike Fish scored the lone touchdown in the Baraboo prep football team’s 8-0 road win over Nekoosa. Fish’s 10-yard second-quarter run was followed by a two-point conversion pass to Ken Stellmacher.
Sept. 2, 1957
The Milwaukee Braves’ Frank Torre tied a major league record by scoring six runs in a 23-10 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Torre went 4-for-5 with a triple and a walk as the Braves tallied 26 hits. Bob Hazle went 4-for-7 with three doubles, while Eddie Matthews went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two walks; Wes Covington went 3-for-6 with a home run and six RBIs; Hank Aaron went 3-for-6 with a double, a walk, six RBIs and four runs; and Felx Mantilla went 3-for-6 with a triple. The Braves also claimed a 4-0 win in the nightcap of the doubleheader, as Milwaukee pitcher Bob Trowbridge allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout.
