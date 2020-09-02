THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo football shuts out Portage to improve to 1-1 in 1988

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 2, 2019The Sauk Prairie Twins claimed a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie to improve to 2-0 in the 2019 in the Home Talent Sunday League Final Four. Connor Leister picked up the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing no earned runs in 6⅓ innings. Chucky Schara and Tyler Prime each doubled for Sauk Prairie. The Twins, who were looking for their first title since 1966, went on to lose to Evansville before losing to Verona in the tiebreaking championship game.

Sept. 2, 2016The Baraboo prep football team fell to 1-2 on the season after suffering a 35-7 loss to powerhouse Waunakee. The Thunderbirds trailed 35-0, including 28-0 at halftime, before quarterback Tom Ginther ran it in from 2 yards out to get Baraboo on the board.

Sept. 2, 1988The Baraboo football team scored five touchdowns on its first six possessions to cruise to a 35-0 home win over Portage. All 35 points came in the first half. Baraboo finished the day with 251 rushing yards and 171 passing yards, while holding Portage to 146 rushing and 52 passing. Fullback J.T. Bushland ran for 162 of his game-high 182 yards in the first half, while quarterback Dan Lewison completed eight of 11 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

