THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo girls swim team wins 2018 invite

Sept. 1, 2018The Baraboo High School girls swim team scored 376 points to win the Viking Relays at Janesville Parker. Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Taylor Bradley, Kirby Tock and Hannah Vittengl teamed up for a meet-record time of 1:54.64 in the 200-yard medley relay. Gneiser, Emily Bradley and Ella Lohr won the 300 IM relay (3:21.75), while Mattie Letendre, Tock, Giselle Riem and Gneiser won the 300 backstroke relay (3:07.86) and Lohr, Letendre, Maria Vittengl and Tock won the 200 breaststroke/butterfly (2:02.79).

Sept. 1, 2017The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 14-13 loss to Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference game at H.H. Derleth Athletic Field in Beaver Dam. Baraboo took a 6-0 lead when Michael Wech scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter. Brock Turkington’s quarterback sneak midway through the second quarter finished a 13-play, 64-yard drive that gave Baraboo a 13-0 advantage. Beaver Dam got on the board late in the first half, then took the lead in the fourth quarter while keeping the T-Birds scoreless after halftime. Wech finished with 16 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown.