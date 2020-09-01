THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo girls swim team wins 2018 invite

Sept. 1, 2018The Baraboo High School girls swim team scored 376 points to win the Viking Relays at Janesville Parker. Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Taylor Bradley, Kirby Tock and Hannah Vittengl teamed up for a meet-record time of 1:54.64 in the 200-yard medley relay. Gneiser, Emily Bradley and Ella Lohr won the 300 IM relay (3:21.75), while Mattie Letendre, Tock, Giselle Riem and Gneiser won the 300 backstroke relay (3:07.86) and Lohr, Letendre, Maria Vittengl and Tock won the 200 breaststroke/butterfly (2:02.79).
Sept. 1, 2017The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 14-13 loss to Beaver Dam in a Badger North Conference game at H.H. Derleth Athletic Field in Beaver Dam. Baraboo took a 6-0 lead when Michael Wech scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter. Brock Turkington’s quarterback sneak midway through the second quarter finished a 13-play, 64-yard drive that gave Baraboo a 13-0 advantage. Beaver Dam got on the board late in the first half, then took the lead in the fourth quarter while keeping the T-Birds scoreless after halftime. Wech finished with 16 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Sept. 1, 2016Baraboo High School boys cross country coach Peter Arndt learned he was going to be inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Arndt, a member of the Baraboo High School Athletic Hall of Fame, led Baraboo to 26 conference championships and four state berths in 36 years before retiring after the 2017 season.
Sept. 1, 2007Appalachian State blocked a field goal in the closing seconds to cap off a 34-32 win over No. 5 Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA football history.
Sept. 1, 2006The United States men’s basketball team suffered a 101-95 loss to Greece in bracket play of the FIBA World Cup in Japan. United States forward Carmelo Anthony scored a game-high 27 points, while Dwyane Wade (19), LeBron James (17), Kirk Hinrich (12) and Dwight Howard (10) also scored in double figures. Vassilis Spanoulis led Greece with 22 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!