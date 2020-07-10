THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Post 26 walk-off winners during 2016 Summer Classic

July 10, 1999

Brandi Chastain’s game-winning penalty kick capped off the United States’ FIFA Women’s World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California. The game went to penalty kicks after the teams were held scoreless through regulation and extra time. The United States’ Carla Overbeck and Joy Fawcett stepped up and made their shots, then goalie Brianna Scurry saved Liu Ying’s penalty to give the U.S. an advantage. The Americans stayed perfect, as Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Chastain each made their shots to win 5-4 in penalties. It was the second of four World Cup titles for the U.S., who also won in 1991, 2015 and 2019.