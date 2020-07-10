THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Post 26 walk-off winners during 2016 Summer Classic

July 10, 2018
Sauk Prairie High School athletic director Josh Boyer announced the hiring of Sean McGann as the varsity boys basketball head coach. McGann, a physical education and health teacher, had been an assistant coach for two years while also coaching golf. McGann, a 2012 graduate of Baraboo High School a 2015 NCAA Division III national champion with UW-Stevens Point, replaced Levi Massey, who resigned after leading Sauk Prairie to a 79-43 record in five seasons.
July 10, 2016
Ethan Vodak hit a walk-off eighth-inning single to give the Baraboo Post 26 American Legion baseball team a 13-12 win over Reedsburg in the Baraboo Summer Classic. Reedsburg led 9-2 before Baraboo used a two-run fourth inning to flip the momentum. The Bandits added seven runs in a fifth inning that featured RBI singles by Vodak, Caden Blum and Spencer Klemm as well as a two-run double by Jack Macdonald. Reedsburg responded, taking a 12-11 lead with a three-run sixth. Vodak singled to get things started in the seventh, then Macdonald was hit by a pitch and Klemm bunted to load the bases, allowing Nick Macdonald to tie the game with a sacrifice fly. Truman Nicksic walked to start the eighth-inning rally that ended with Vodak’s game-winning single.
July 10, 2015
Levi Baerwolf hit an inside-the-park home run and Fischer Bailey pitched a complete game in Baraboo Post 26’s 8-0 win over Dane County in the Baraboo Summer Classic at Mary Rountree Evans Field. Baerwolf gave Baraboo a 1-0 lead with a first-inning single that drove in Mason Mistele. The Bandits took a 2-0 lead when Tom Ginther scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, then Baerwolf’s two-run fifth-inning home run extended the lead to 4-0. Baraboo tacked on four sixth-inning runs, including RBI singles from Klemm and Griffin Nicksic.
J
uly 10, 2010
Edgerton native Steve Stricker shot a 9-under 62 in the third round of the John Deere Classic, giving him a six-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Jeff Maggert heading to the tournament’s final round. The 62 gave Stricker a three-round score of 25-under 188, which was the best 54-hole score in PGA Tour history.
July 10, 2008
Milwaukee Brewers outfield Corey Hart was selected by fan voting for the 32nd and final National League roster spot for the All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium. Hart received 8 million votes and narrowly defeated New York Mets third baseman David Wright.
July 10, 2001
Cal Ripken Jr., who had previously announced this season would be his last, homered to win the MVP award in his final MLB All-Star Game, a 4-1 win for the American League over the NL.
J
uly 10, 2000
The University of Wisconsin athletic department insisted that members of its football and men’s basketball programs who took advantage of preferential treatment — unadvertised discounts — by Steve Schmitt, the owner of the Shoe Box in Black Earth, did so without knowledge that they were violating NCAA rules. The NCAA ultimately suspended 26 football players for one to three games and a year later decided on Oct. 2, 2001, to put Wisconsin on probation for five years and strip the football and men’s basketball programs of some scholarships.
July 10, 1999
Brandi Chastain’s game-winning penalty kick capped off the United States’ FIFA Women’s World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California. The game went to penalty kicks after the teams were held scoreless through regulation and extra time. The United States’ Carla Overbeck and Joy Fawcett stepped up and made their shots, then goalie Brianna Scurry saved Liu Ying’s penalty to give the U.S. an advantage. The Americans stayed perfect, as Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Chastain each made their shots to win 5-4 in penalties. It was the second of four World Cup titles for the U.S., who also won in 1991, 2015 and 2019.
July 10, 1991
Looking to add rebounding to the roster, the Milwaukee Bucks signed 36-year-old Moses Malone to a free agent contract. The Bucks made room for Malone by not picking up the $1.6 option year on Jack Sikma’s contact. Malone won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1979, 1982 and 1983.
July 10, 1983
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox set an American League record for the longest nine-inning game when it took them 4 hours, 11 minutes to complete a 12-9 Brewers victory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!