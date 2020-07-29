THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Riptide take third at 2018 Tri-County swim meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 29, 2018The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team took third in the eight-team Tri-County Conference meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The Riptide scored 1,723.5 points to trail Cross Plains (2,804.5) and Sun Prairie (2,570). Kennedy Klongland won three events in the girls’ 9-10 age group, while Taylor Bradley set a conference record to win the girls’ 15-18 50 breaststroke (:30.54).

Former San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Hoffman was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame alongside Vladimir Guerrero, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Jim Thome and Alan Trammell. Hoffman tallied 601 saves in his 18-year career, trailing only Mariano Rivera (652). Hoffman played for the Padres from 1993 through 2008 before finishing his career with two seasons with Milwaukee.

July 29, 2001

Lance Armstrong won the third of his seven consecutive Tour de France. His titles were later stripped after doping investigations.

July 29, 1988Dale Ederer went 5-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the Sauk Prairie Twins to a 14-4 home win over Ashton in a Home Talent League baseball game.