THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Riptide take third at 2018 Tri-County swim meet

July 29, 2018The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team took third in the eight-team Tri-County Conference meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. The Riptide scored 1,723.5 points to trail Cross Plains (2,804.5) and Sun Prairie (2,570). Kennedy Klongland won three events in the girls’ 9-10 age group, while Taylor Bradley set a conference record to win the girls’ 15-18 50 breaststroke (:30.54).
Former San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Hoffman was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame alongside Vladimir Guerrero, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Jim Thome and Alan Trammell. Hoffman tallied 601 saves in his 18-year career, trailing only Mariano Rivera (652). Hoffman played for the Padres from 1993 through 2008 before finishing his career with two seasons with Milwaukee.
July 29, 2001
Lance Armstrong won the third of his seven consecutive Tour de France. His titles were later stripped after doping investigations.
July 29, 1988Dale Ederer went 5-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the Sauk Prairie Twins to a 14-4 home win over Ashton in a Home Talent League baseball game.
July 29, 1967Scott Zechel pitched a three-hitter to lead Sauk Prairie to a 4-1 win over Baraboo at the sub-district Legion baseball tournament in Sauk City.
July 29, 1964Chuck Ritzenthaler was the winning pitcher and had four of Baraboo’s 16 hits in a 13-4 home win over Sauk Prairie in a Scenic Legion baseball game. Ritzenthaler collected three singles and a double.
July 29, 1962Phil Cole went 2-for-3, Stan Frosch saw time on the mound and Jim Meister made a diving catch, but the Sauk Prairie Twins trio and their Northern Section teammates suffered a 3-2 loss to the Western Section at the Home Talent League all-star game in Waunakee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!