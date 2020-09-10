THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie football roll to conference wins in 1971

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 10, 2019The Baraboo and Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer teams played to a 2-2 tie in the opening game of the Badger North Conference season. Ronaldo Lopez and Johan Lopez each scored for Baraboo, while Evan Carlson and Trent Schneeberger scored for a Sauk Prairie team that entered the day ranked seventh in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association. Baraboo ended Sauk Prairie’s six-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Sept. 10, 2014The Baraboo High School girls team claimed a 4-3 road win over Badger North Conference rival Sauk Prairie. Baraboo got wins from Mariah Alecia and Emily Kieck in singles action, while Haley Brooks and Gabby Marx teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles, and Hannah Shumway and Carlie Zimmerman won at No. 3 doubles.

Sept. 10, 2006Roger Federer won his third straight U.S. Open title with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win over Andy Roddick.

Sept. 10, 1971The Baraboo prep football team claimed a 41-7 win over Reedsburg. Baraboo’s Mark Hoppe threw touchdown passes to Fred DeKeyser and Curt Hulterstrum to help the Thunderbirds open up a 28-0 halftime lead. Mike Puttkamer also ran for two touchdowns, while Todd Meyer and Rich Church each added a touchdown.