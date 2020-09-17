THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo soccer knocks off DeForest; Brewers' Yelich hits for cycle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 17, 2019The Baraboo High School boys soccer team claimed a 3-0 Badger North Conference win over visiting DeForest — beating the Norskies for the first time since Sept. 21, 2010. Hunter Bielicki scored a pair of goals in the win, while Johan Lopez also found the back of the net. Baraboo had been 0-2-6 in its last eight meetings with DeForest.

Sept. 17, 2018Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle during an 8-0 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. Yelich went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, hitting a single in the first inning, a double in the third, a two-run home run in the fifth, and a triple in the sixth. Wade Miley threw five shutout innings to earn the win, while Brandon Woodruff picked up a three-inning save. Domingo Santana also homered for the Brewers. Yelich became the fifth MLB player to hit for multiple cycles in one season, also accomplishing the feat in a 13-12 win over the Reds on Aug. 30, 2018.

Sept. 17, 2004Barry Bonds hit the 700th home run of his career, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run off of Jake Peavy in the San Francisco Giants’ 4-1 home win over the San Diego Padres. Bonds finished his 22-year career in 2007, with his 762 career home runs still standing as the MLB record.