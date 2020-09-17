THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo soccer knocks off DeForest; Brewers' Yelich hits for cycle

Sept. 17, 2019The Baraboo High School boys soccer team claimed a 3-0 Badger North Conference win over visiting DeForest — beating the Norskies for the first time since Sept. 21, 2010. Hunter Bielicki scored a pair of goals in the win, while Johan Lopez also found the back of the net. Baraboo had been 0-2-6 in its last eight meetings with DeForest.
Sept. 17, 2018Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle during an 8-0 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. Yelich went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, hitting a single in the first inning, a double in the third, a two-run home run in the fifth, and a triple in the sixth. Wade Miley threw five shutout innings to earn the win, while Brandon Woodruff picked up a three-inning save. Domingo Santana also homered for the Brewers. Yelich became the fifth MLB player to hit for multiple cycles in one season, also accomplishing the feat in a 13-12 win over the Reds on Aug. 30, 2018.
Sept. 17, 2004Barry Bonds hit the 700th home run of his career, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run off of Jake Peavy in the San Francisco Giants’ 4-1 home win over the San Diego Padres. Bonds finished his 22-year career in 2007, with his 762 career home runs still standing as the MLB record.
Sept. 17, 1993The Sauk Prairie prep football team, which entered the 1993 season with 28 straight losses, improved to 4-0 with a 30-15 road win over DeForest. Sauk Prairie never led in the first half, only getting a 22-yard touchdown run from Nathan Grunewald and going into the locker room with a 15-7 deficit. The Eagles grabbed momentum with 19 seconds left in the third quarter, as Aaron Andres forced a fumble that turned into a safety. Brian Breunig gave the Eagles a 16-15 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:43 remaining. Breunig added a 34-yard touchdown run down the stretch, while Ryan Greiber returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown. Andres finished with 106 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Sept. 17, 1976The Baraboo prep football game improved to 1-2 on the season with a 13-6 road South Central Conference win over Tomah. The Thunderbirds opened up a 7-0 lead when Brian McGann ran for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Butch Wolterstorff added the extra point. Steve Kowalke added a 7-yard touchdown run for the T-Birds.
Sept. 17, 1947The Sporting News named the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson the National League Rookie of the Year in a season in which he also broke the MLB color barrier. Robinson batted .297 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs and 29 steals in 1947.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!