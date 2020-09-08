 Skip to main content
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo swimmers win 2018 relay meet at home
This day in Baraboo sports history

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo swimmers win 2018 relay meet at home

Maria Vittengl

Baraboo's Maria Vittengl swims the butterfly during the 2018 relay meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo.

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

Sept. 8, 2018

The Baraboo prep girls swim team won nine of 10 varsity events to win the four-team Baraboo Relays. The Thunderbirds scored 348 points to beat out Monona Grove (300), Sauk Prairie (234) and Onalaska/Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas (224). The momentum began with the first event of the day, when Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Kirby Tock and Hannah Vittengl teaming up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 56.12 seconds.

Sept. 8, 2017

The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 28-19 Badger North Conference at Portage. The T-Birds took a 7-0 lead when Evan Vodak ran for a 65-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Joe Zemanovic added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second half, while Brock Turkington threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Scarborough with 56 seconds to play.

Sept. 8, 2016

Josie Schaefer had 18 kills to lead the Baraboo girls volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 home win over Reedsburg. Lia Kieck added nine kills and five aces in the win, while Claire McNevin had 23 assists and Emily Stieve had 12 digs.

Sept. 8, 2013

Marek Sokolowski took 10th overall and led the Baraboo boys cross country team to the Division 2 title at the Verona Invitational. Sokolowski crossed the finish line in 16:49, while Zach Solles, Jackson Snow and Ben Bildsten also placed in the top 40 individually.

Sept. 8, 1995

Travis Zick threw for four touchdowns and ran for one to lead the Baraboo prep football team to a 47-0 home win over Adams-Friendship in the South Central Conference opener for both teams. The T-Birds jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead, including an early 38-yard pass from Travis Zick to Tim Zick. Ian Porter caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 51-yard touchdown pass from Zick, while Tim Zick caught a 38-yard touchdown, Mike Donahue caught a 25-yard touchdown, Jason Arendsee had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Mike Huffman had a 5-yard touchdown run.

