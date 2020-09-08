THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo swimmers win 2018 relay meet at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 8, 2018

The Baraboo prep girls swim team won nine of 10 varsity events to win the four-team Baraboo Relays. The Thunderbirds scored 348 points to beat out Monona Grove (300), Sauk Prairie (234) and Onalaska/Holmen/La Crosse Aquinas (224). The momentum began with the first event of the day, when Natalie Gneiser, Ella Lohr, Kirby Tock and Hannah Vittengl teaming up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 56.12 seconds.

Sept. 8, 2017

The Baraboo prep football team suffered a 28-19 Badger North Conference at Portage. The T-Birds took a 7-0 lead when Evan Vodak ran for a 65-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Joe Zemanovic added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second half, while Brock Turkington threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Braydon Scarborough with 56 seconds to play.

Sept. 8, 2016

Josie Schaefer had 18 kills to lead the Baraboo girls volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 home win over Reedsburg. Lia Kieck added nine kills and five aces in the win, while Claire McNevin had 23 assists and Emily Stieve had 12 digs.

Sept. 8, 2013