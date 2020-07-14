THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Thunder softball takes second at home tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 14, 2019

Baraboo Thunder U17 summer softball team took second place in the 2019 Thunder Classic at Pierce Park in Baraboo. The Thunder went 3-2 during the three-day tournament that concluded with a 5-2 loss to the Rock River Stix in the championship game. After Rock River scored three first-inning runs, Baraboo’s Tenley Scott singled to score Maggie Cleary in the second inning. The Thunder’s fourth-inning rally started when Cleary doubled and Scott singled. Kylie Sprecher’s RBI groundout scored Cleary to briefly cut the deficit to 4-2. Caroline Lewison pitched a complete game for Baraboo, tallying five strikeouts while giving up seven hits and one earned run in seven innings. Lewison and Emma Crary combined to give up just 19 total runs in five games over the course of the weekend.

July 14, 2004

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat in exchange for Caron Butler, Lamar Odom, Brian Cook and a future first-round pick that became point guard Jordan Farmar. O’Neal, who had won three NBA titles with the Lakers, teamed up with Dwyane Wade to lead the heat to the 2006 championship. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 2007-08 season.

July 14, 1968

The Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron hit his 500th career home run with a three-run homer during the third inning of a 4-2 home win over the San Francisco Giants. Aaron, who was the eighth MLB player to reach the milestone, went 2-for-4 and hit the 19th of his 29 home runs that season. He retired as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1976, finishing his 23-year career with 755 home runs.