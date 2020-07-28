THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo Thunder win 2015 South Central League title

July 28, 2002

Lance Armstrong won the fourth of his seven consecutive Tour de France titles in 82 hours, 5 minutes and 12 seconds. His titles were later stripped after doping investigations. Joseba Beloki took second in 2002, followed by Raimondas Rumsas, Santiago Botero and Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano.

July 28, 1998

The Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks (2,030) and Baraboo Riptide (1884.5) took second and fourth, respectively, at the Tri-County Conference youth swim meet. Spring Green won the title with 2,233 points, while Cross Plains (1930.5) took third in the eight-team meet.

July 28, 1997

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader at Milwaukee County Stadium. In the opening game, Milwaukee pitcher Steve Woodard tossed an eight-inning one hitter and struck out 12 in his major league debut, leading the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over Roger Clemens, who gave up just four hits in the loss. In the second game, the Brewers turned their first triple play in 18 years, and the third in franchise history, in a 9-3 victory.

July 28, 1994