THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo track teams do well at home regional in 2014

May 27, 2019

Orlando Arcia drove in three runs, including a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that powered the Brewers past Minnesota, 5-4. The win for Milwaukee snapped Minnesota’s six-game winning streak. Josh Hader struck out Miguel Sano on three pitches with two runners on to notch his 13th save of the season.

May 27, 2015

For the fifth year in a row, the Baraboo boys golf team advanced to sectional as a team after finishing third at the WIAA Division 1 Onalaska Regional. Baraboo finished with a team score of 339 at the La Crosse Country Club, finishing behind Onalaska (322) and Holmen (330). Leading Baraboo at the regional was Dawson Hinz, who carded a six-over-par 78, good for fifth place overall. Baraboo also got an 82 from Mike Contino, good for eighth place, and an 83 from Taylor Hart, which put him in 12th.

May 27, 2014

The Baraboo boys and girls track and field teams won a combined three titles and racked up 19 sectional qualifications at the Division 1 Baraboo Regional at Beryl Newman Field. Winning regional titles for Thunderbird boys were Nick Stack in the high jump (6 feet) and Brandon Bowers in the 300 hurdles (41.4 seconds). Baraboo freshman Josie Schaefer won the lone regional title for the T-Bird girls, finishing first in the discus with a throw of 139 feet, 8 inches. Individual sectional qualifiers for the Baraboo boys included Taran Schlichtman in the pole vault, Garrett Getgen in the 100 meters, Sean Cormican in the discus, Matt Brooks in the 1,600 meters, Ben Geenen in the 400 meters and Donalson Parker in the 300 hurdles. For the Baraboo girls, other individuals advancing to regionals were Kelsey Judge and Caroline Zimmerman in the shot put and Hannah Crowe in the 300 hurdles.