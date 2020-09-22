THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Baraboo's Rausch sets course record to win Thunderbird Challenge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 22, 2019

Eric Thames hit two home runs, Orlando Arcia added another, and the Milwaukee Brewers took a combined perfect game into the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 home win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers pulled into a tie with the Nationals for a National League wild card spot.

Sept. 22, 2015

Joey Rausch set a course record to lead the Baraboo boys cross country team to a first-place finish in the Thunderbird Challenge. Rausch crossed the 5,000-meter finish line in 16 minutes, 20 seconds take first. Baraboo’s Austin Castleberry (16:51) added a third-place finish, while Jackson Snow (17:35) took fifth.

Sept. 22, 2004

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Ben Sheets broke the franchise’s single-season strikeout record when he struck out Albert Pujols during a 3-2 home loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park. Sheets, who broke Teddy Higuera’s record of 240 set in 1987, finished the year with 246 strikeouts, which still stands as the franchise record.

Sept. 22, 1995

Baraboo senior linebacker Mike Stainback returned a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes, but a pass interference wiped out the two-point conversion and Mauston held on for a 14-13 South Central Conference win in Mauston. The Golden Eagles scored on a 32-yard interception by Glenn Rodgers and a 2-yard run by Steve Czys.