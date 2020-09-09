THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Befera throws three touchdown passes in Baraboo's 1966 win over Black River Falls

Sept. 9, 2007

The first three players to step into the batter’s box — Rickie Weeks, J.J. Hardy and Ryan Braun — homered in a 10-5 road win over the Cincinnati Reds to make the Milwaukee Brewers the third team in Major League History to begin a game with three straight home runs. Weeks and Braun each finished the day with two homers, with Weeks going 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored while Braun went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs. Hardy went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Johnny Estrada added a two-run home run in the eighth inning.Sept. 9, 1992

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Robin Yount singled off of the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Mesa to became the 17th player — and third youngest — in MLB history to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Yount went 1-for-5 in Milwaukee’s 5-4 home loss at County Stadium. Pat Listach went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Brewers, while Dave Nilsson went 2-for-4 with a run. Yount retired after the 1993 season, finishing his 20-year career with 3,142 hits.

