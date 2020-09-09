THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Befera throws three touchdown passes in Baraboo's 1966 win over Black River Falls

Sept. 9, 2018Aaron Rodgers returned from a second-quarter knee injury to lead the Green Bay Packers to a comeback win over the visiting Chicago Bears in a season-opening game at Lambeau Field. Rodgers threw three second-half touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to Randall Cobb with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winner. Nick Perry sacked Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the final minute to secure the win. The Packers’ 20-point comeback was the second-largest in Lambeau Field history. Rodgers completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while Cobb caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Sept. 9, 2016The Baraboo prep football team led for much of a 28-27 home loss to DeForest. The Thunderbirds led 7-0 and 14-7 after a pair of Noah Larson touchdown runs, but the visiting Norskies scored 14 straight to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. Baraboo rallied, with quarterback Tom Ginther rushing for two touchdowns to take a 27-21 lead that the T-Birds couldn’t hold.
Sept. 9, 2014Ben Lenerz scored two goals to lead the Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 home win over Baraboo. The visiting Thunderbirds struck first, with Jonas Brekke assisting Mitchell Smidl for a goal in the ninth minute. Juan Herrera’s 31st-minute goal tied the game at 1, then Lenerz gave the Eagles a lead in the final moments of the first half before adding a 65th-minute insurance goal.
Sept. 9, 2007
The first three players to step into the batter’s box — Rickie Weeks, J.J. Hardy and Ryan Braun — homered in a 10-5 road win over the Cincinnati Reds to make the Milwaukee Brewers the third team in Major League History to begin a game with three straight home runs. Weeks and Braun each finished the day with two homers, with Weeks going 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored while Braun went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs. Hardy went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs. Johnny Estrada added a two-run home run in the eighth inning.Sept. 9, 1992
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Robin Yount singled off of the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Mesa to became the 17th player — and third youngest — in MLB history to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Yount went 1-for-5 in Milwaukee’s 5-4 home loss at County Stadium. Pat Listach went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Brewers, while Dave Nilsson went 2-for-4 with a run. Yount retired after the 1993 season, finishing his 20-year career with 3,142 hits.
Sept. 9, 1972
A controversial ending that included the final 3 seconds of the game being played three times saw the Soviet Union notch a 51-50 win over the United States in the gold-medal game of the Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany. Jim Brewer and Tom Henderson each scored nine points to lead the U.S, while Sergey Belov scored a game-high 20 points.
Sept. 9, 1966The Baraboo prep football team closed the game with 25 unanswered points to claim a 25-6 South Central Conference win at Black River Falls. Greg Befera threw touchdown passes to Mike Hewitt, Tom Ritzenthaler and Dave Terry.
Mike Gallus ran for three touchdowns in Sauk Prairie’s 26-0 home win over Viroqua. Bob Block added a 14-yard touchdown run in the South Central Conference win.
