THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bell tosses no-hitter for Portage softball in 1995

April 7, 2016
Portage’s Jack Nelson gave up just four hits and struck out seven, while walking nobody, leading the Portage prep baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Waunakee in the Badger North Conference opener in Portage. The game’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Jakob Kastenholz’s base hit to right field drove in Wyatt DeLoof. Portage head coach Mike Hemming said Nelson pitching performance was one of the best he had seen. “I would have to go back to 2000, my very first year, when Kyle Kaufman pitched an eight-inning shutout for my first varsity win, for when I can remember a kid on opening day being that good,” Hemming said.
April 7, 2005
The Portage boys and girls track and field teams swept their dual meet with Wisconsin Dells, as the Portage boys won nine individual events and three of the four relays to pick up a 108-37 victory in Portage. The Warrior girls beat Wisconsin Dells 74-62. On the boys side, Portage was led by Dan Bare, who won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races and David Momens, who won the 400 meters and triple jump. Other leaders included Eric Cooke, who won the 800 meters. Justin Gaunt won the long jump and joined Dan Waldecker, Cody Davis and Tony Ryan to set a new school record in the 800 meter relay. Cullen Steck won the 110 high hurdles for Portage, while Davis won the 100 meters. Leading the Portage girls was Sharyn Jordahl, who won both hurdles races. Other winners for the Portage girls were Becky Anderson in the discus, Brittany Hohl in the 800 meters and JoAnne Poniatowski in the high jump.
April 7, 1998
The Milwaukee Brewers, playing their first home game as a member of the National League, won their sixth straight game with a 6-4 win over the Montreal Expos at County Stadium. Jeromy Burnitz and Jose Valentin both hit their fourth homers of the season in the win.
April 7, 1997
Pardeeville’s prep baseball team was a 3-1 winner over Montello in Dual County Conference action. Pardeeville pitchers Daryl Zimmerman and Jeff Jenkins combined to hold Montello to just two hits while striking out eight. Pardeeville got a RBI single from Lance Knadle to score the first run in the fourth inning. Another run would score on an errant Montello throw. Pardeeville went ahead 3-0 on Zimmerman’s RBI single in the fifth. Montello’s lone run came on a Josh Sidwell RBI single in the seventh.
April 7, 1995
Pitcher Brook Bell tossed a no-hitter for the Portage prep softball team in a 14-4 victory over Nekoosa in five innings on a cold and rainy day in Portage. Bell did walk seven, but also struck out seven in poor conditions. Jenny Krueger and Sarah Bryan both had multi-hit games, while Sarah Kinsman and Jody Morgan both doubled for Portage. … The Portage prep baseball team made it a clean sweep of the Paperakers, as it scored five runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 6-1 victory over Nekoosa. John Zydowsky had three hits for Portage, while Cory Clemmons added two hits to the 11-hit total for the Warriors.
April 7, 1981
The Pardeeville prep baseball team withstood a seventh-inning rally by Portage to hold on for an 11-9 victory over the Warriors in Pardeeville. The Bulldogs led 11-5 entering the final inning, but saw Portage score four runs to make things interesting. Pardeeville finally ended the game when Jim Eberle struck out Portage’s Phil Albamonte with the bases loaded and the tying run on second base. The two teams struggled to throw strikes, combining to walk 24 batters. Glenn Kamrath had three hits and Russ Knutson had two hits to lead Pardeeville’s 10-hit attack. Jim Scherbert had two of Portage’s six hits in the loss.
April 7, 1970
Playing their first game in Milwaukee, the Brewers lost 12-0 to the California Angels. A crowd of 37,237 — the largest crowd to attend a Major League game that day — watched professional baseball’s return to Milwaukee. The Brewers mustered just four hits and struck out 11 times in the first Major League game in the city since the Braves left for Atlanta in 1965.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!