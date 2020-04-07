THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bell tosses no-hitter for Portage softball in 1995

April 7, 2016

Portage’s Jack Nelson gave up just four hits and struck out seven, while walking nobody, leading the Portage prep baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Waunakee in the Badger North Conference opener in Portage. The game’s lone run came in the fifth inning when Jakob Kastenholz’s base hit to right field drove in Wyatt DeLoof. Portage head coach Mike Hemming said Nelson pitching performance was one of the best he had seen. “I would have to go back to 2000, my very first year, when Kyle Kaufman pitched an eight-inning shutout for my first varsity win, for when I can remember a kid on opening day being that good,” Hemming said.

April 7, 2005

The Portage boys and girls track and field teams swept their dual meet with Wisconsin Dells, as the Portage boys won nine individual events and three of the four relays to pick up a 108-37 victory in Portage. The Warrior girls beat Wisconsin Dells 74-62. On the boys side, Portage was led by Dan Bare, who won both the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races and David Momens, who won the 400 meters and triple jump. Other leaders included Eric Cooke, who won the 800 meters. Justin Gaunt won the long jump and joined Dan Waldecker, Cody Davis and Tony Ryan to set a new school record in the 800 meter relay. Cullen Steck won the 110 high hurdles for Portage, while Davis won the 100 meters. Leading the Portage girls was Sharyn Jordahl, who won both hurdles races. Other winners for the Portage girls were Becky Anderson in the discus, Brittany Hohl in the 800 meters and JoAnne Poniatowski in the high jump.