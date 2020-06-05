THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bluske finishes 5th in final 1,600 meter race

June 5, 2015
The Rio baseball team scored five runs in the opening inning, and didn’t stop scoring, adding three more runs in the second and seven runs in the third, cruising to a 15-1 victory over Wild Rose in a Division 4 regional championship game in Rio. Rio freshman Trajan Prochnow held Wild Rose to just two hits while striking out five. Prochnow also had three hits at the plate for the Vikings. The victory sent Rio on to sectionals for the second year in a row.
June 5, 2009
Running her final mile race of her school track and field career, Pardeeville senior Samantha Bluske finished in fifth place in the Division 2 girls 1,600 meters at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Bluske ran the race in a school-record time of 5 minutes, 4.99 seconds. In Division 1, Portage senior Jake Hohlstein finished his high school career by finishing 13th in the boys shot put. Hohlstein’s best throw of the day traveled 50 feet, 2 ½ inches.
June 5, 2007
After a rough opening round, Portage senior Brian Cacic bounced back on the second day of the state golf tournament, shooting a six-over-par 78 at University Ridge in Madison. Cacic finished with a two-day total of 169, putting him 26 shots off the led.
June 5, 2006
Portage freshman Lee Swan shot a 10-over-par 82 in the opening round of the Division 1 boys state golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison. Swan’s round saw him hit 13 greens in regulation, but he finished the day with 37 putts. Swan finished the day 17 shots back of the first-round leader.
June 5, 1998
The Portage doubles team of Mike Halberg and Ted Bradley picked up a pair of victories on the first day of the state boys tennis tournament, advancing to the tournament’s semifinals. Halberg and Bradley opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Whitefish Bay’s Mark Landis and Nate Linsley. Then in the quarterfinals, Halberg and Bradley picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory over New Berlin West’s Jason Picone and Tony Kotlarek. In the second victory, the Portage duo was trailing 1-4 in the second set, but went on to win five straight games to get the victory in straight sets. … Portage’s Ellen Steiner and Ricky Cheers both won fifth-place medals at the first day of the state track meet in La Crosse. Steiner was fifth in the girls Division 1 high jump clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Cheers was fifth in the boys Division 1 long jump with a distance of 21-6 ¾. Montello’s Mike Coddington was sixth in the boys Division 3 pole vault (12-6).
June 5, 1997
Erin Huebner tossed a one-hitter, leading the Portage softball team to a 4-1 victory over Madison West in a Division 1 regional championship game in Portage. Beth Rector’s two-run triple highlighted Portage’s three-run fourth inning. … The Portage doubles team of Mike Halberg and Lee Trinrud won their opening round match at the state tennis tournament, beating Ripon’s Bill Stollfuss and Chris Gregor 6-0, 6-2.
June 5, 1989
The Portage boys golf team shot a 348 on the first day of the Division 1 boys state golf tournament in Wisconsin Rapids and were 28 shots off of the lead. Leading the Warriors was Scott Anthes with an opening-round 81, putting him in 11th place, just five shots off the lead. Other Portage scores included Jeff Gaskell with an 86, Bob Raimer with an 89, Ken Mlsna with a 92 and Aaron Atkinson with a 95.
June 5, 1982
Portage sophomore Gregg Preuss finished in third place in the boys Class B 110 meter high hurdles at the state track and field meet in La Crosse. Preuss finished with a personal-best time of 15.14 seconds. Preuss’ finish added to Pat Mohr’s fourth place in the shot put on the previous day gave Portage just 10 points, which was good for a tie for 14th place in the team competition. Portage entered the meet with the most entrants of any Class B school, and was expected to compete for the boys team title. In Class C, Poynette senior Sandy Carolan finished in first place in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches, good for a new Class C state record.
June 5, 1981
For the second year in a row, a Portage athlete won a state track and field championship, as Louan Wade finished in first place in the Class B girls shot put at the state track and field meet in Madison. Wade won the event with a personal best throw of 40 feet, ¼ inches. The throw broke Wade’s old school record of 39 11 ¾ in the event. The victory also came one year after Portage’s Jim Banks won the Class A boys shot put in 1980. In Class C, Pardeeville freshman Amy Tye finished in second place in the girls 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 45.04 seconds. Brookwood’s Margaret Davis won the race with a new state record time of 10:52.23.
