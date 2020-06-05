THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bluske finishes 5th in final 1,600 meter race

June 5, 1998

The Portage doubles team of Mike Halberg and Ted Bradley picked up a pair of victories on the first day of the state boys tennis tournament, advancing to the tournament’s semifinals. Halberg and Bradley opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Whitefish Bay’s Mark Landis and Nate Linsley. Then in the quarterfinals, Halberg and Bradley picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory over New Berlin West’s Jason Picone and Tony Kotlarek. In the second victory, the Portage duo was trailing 1-4 in the second set, but went on to win five straight games to get the victory in straight sets. … Portage’s Ellen Steiner and Ricky Cheers both won fifth-place medals at the first day of the state track meet in La Crosse. Steiner was fifth in the girls Division 1 high jump clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Cheers was fifth in the boys Division 1 long jump with a distance of 21-6 ¾. Montello’s Mike Coddington was sixth in the boys Division 3 pole vault (12-6).