THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bredeson pitches Poynette to state title in 2018

June 9, 2018
An infield single to open the third inning was the only hit given up by Poynette senior pitcher Mattie Bredeson in a 2-0 victory over Tomahawk in the Division 3 state softball tournament championship game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Bredeson struck out nine and faced the minimum 21 batters, as the only Tomahawk batter to reach base was retired on a double play. Poynette took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when freshman courtesy runner Peyton Kingsland stole third base and then scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into left field. Poynette added an insurance run in the sixth when Ashley Hellenbrand tripled and scored on Molly Anderson’s groundout.
June 9, 2015
The Rio baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on its way to a 9-7 victory over Highland in a Division 4 sectional championship game in Barneveld, sending the Vikings to the state tournament for the first time in program history. A two-run single by Jacob Black gave Rio a 7-5 lead in the fifth. A wild pickoff throw allowed two more runs score, giving the Vikings a 9-5 lead. Highland tried to rally in the seventh, scoring two runs and getting the tying run on first base before Trevor Kearney got the final batter to pop up. Rio reached the sectional championship game with a 5-0 victory over Johnson Creek in the sectional semifinal earlier in the day. In that win, Trajan Prochnow pitched a four-hit shutout, while senior Noah Schmidt hit two doubles and drove in a run. … The Lodi boys golf team finished with a two-day total of 603 to finish 27 strokes ahead of runner-up Madison Edgewood, winning the Division 2 boys state golf tournament at University Ridge. Senior Adam Miller shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish at even par and with a one-shot victory to win the Division 2 individual title. Lodi sophomore Jacob Michel finished third overall, while Lodi sophomore Logan Walzer was seventh. Lodi senior Ryan Glover was 11th overall.
June 9, 2009
The Portage prep baseball team was just three outs away from a berth in the state baseball tournament, but couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead over Madison Edgewood. The top-seeded Crusaders scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning on its way to a 7-3 victory over the Warriors in a Division 2 sectional championship game in Dodgeville. Portage scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to take 3-1 lead over heavily-favored Edgewood (23-3). Ryan Voelker’s RBI single tied the game at 1. Travis Hamilton’s two-run single followed to make it 3-1. The loss came just hours after Portage put together its biggest rally of the season in the sectional semifinal. The Warriors gave up five runs in the first inning and were trailing Prairie du Chien 5-2 when it scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning on its way to a 12-5 victory. Greg Koch had a double and triple and drove in five runs, while Hamilton homered in the victory.
June 9, 2006
The Poynette softball team’s state title defense was denied with a 5-1 loss to Grantsburg in a Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Poynette pitcher Carrie Franson only gave up two hits in the game — both bunt singles — but Poynette committed four errors and Franson suffered her first loss in more than two seasons. Poynette coach Bob Tomlison finished the season with 399 career coaching victories.
June 9, 2003
Portage freshman Craig Cerbins shot a 77 in the opening round of the state boys golf tournament at University Ridge in Madison. The score put him seven shots behind River Falls freshman Tyler Obermueller, who took the first-round lead with a 70. The Pardeeville boys golf team opened the first day at the two-day meet a team score of 349, good for eighth place in Division 3. Leading the Bulldogs was senior Jordan Parker, junior John Fisk and sophomore Ty Thomas, who all shot rounds of 87.
June 9, 1999
The Poynette softball team lost 1-0 to Mayville in the Division 2 state softball championship game in Waukesha. Poynette entered the game having won 46 straight games against Wisconsin teams, but mustered just one hit against Mayville ace Mel Benter in the loss. The Cardinals scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning. Poynette reached the championship game with a 4-0 victory over Altoona in a state semifinal earlier in the day. Poynette pitcher Jesse Clark gave up just three hits and struck out 14 in the victory over Altoona. Erin Barnharst’s three-run, inside-the-park home run gave Poynette a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.
June 9, 1998
The Poynette softball team defeated Viroqua 3-0 in a sectional semifinal game in Poynette. Pitcher Kelly Wiese held the Blackhawks to just four hits in the victory. With the victory, Poynette advanced to face Wisconsin Dells in the sectional championship. In that game, Poynette scored four runs in the first inning just before the game was suspended due to rain. The game was scheduled to be finished the following day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!