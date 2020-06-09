THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bredeson pitches Poynette to state title in 2018

June 9, 2018

An infield single to open the third inning was the only hit given up by Poynette senior pitcher Mattie Bredeson in a 2-0 victory over Tomahawk in the Division 3 state softball tournament championship game at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Bredeson struck out nine and faced the minimum 21 batters, as the only Tomahawk batter to reach base was retired on a double play. Poynette took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when freshman courtesy runner Peyton Kingsland stole third base and then scored when the catcher’s throw sailed into left field. Poynette added an insurance run in the sixth when Ashley Hellenbrand tripled and scored on Molly Anderson’s groundout.

June 9, 2015

The Rio baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on its way to a 9-7 victory over Highland in a Division 4 sectional championship game in Barneveld, sending the Vikings to the state tournament for the first time in program history. A two-run single by Jacob Black gave Rio a 7-5 lead in the fifth. A wild pickoff throw allowed two more runs score, giving the Vikings a 9-5 lead. Highland tried to rally in the seventh, scoring two runs and getting the tying run on first base before Trevor Kearney got the final batter to pop up. Rio reached the sectional championship game with a 5-0 victory over Johnson Creek in the sectional semifinal earlier in the day. In that win, Trajan Prochnow pitched a four-hit shutout, while senior Noah Schmidt hit two doubles and drove in a run. … The Lodi boys golf team finished with a two-day total of 603 to finish 27 strokes ahead of runner-up Madison Edgewood, winning the Division 2 boys state golf tournament at University Ridge. Senior Adam Miller shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish at even par and with a one-shot victory to win the Division 2 individual title. Lodi sophomore Jacob Michel finished third overall, while Lodi sophomore Logan Walzer was seventh. Lodi senior Ryan Glover was 11th overall.