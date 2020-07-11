THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Aaron hits walk-off home run in 1976

July 11, 1961

Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn got the start in the NL’s 5-4 extra-inning win in the MLB All-Star Game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Spahn threw three perfect innings, but the game wasn’t decided until the 10th. The AL, which tied the game with a two-run ninth, opened up a 4-3 lead when the Chicago White Sox’s Nellie Fox scored on an error in the top of the 10th. The Braves’ Hank Aaron singled to start a rally in the bottom of the 10th. Aaron moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on a double by the San Francisco Giants’ Willie Mays. The Cincinnati Reds’ Frank Robinson was hit by a pitch before the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente scored Mays with a walk-off single. Clemente finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run, while the Chicago Cubs’ George Altman and the Minnesota Twins’ Harmon Killebrew hit the game’s only home runs.