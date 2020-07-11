THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Aaron hits walk-off home run in 1976

July 11, 2014
After winning the 2012 and 2013 NBA titles with the Miami Heat, LeBron James announced he was returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he eventually won the 2016 championship.
July 11, 2010
Andres Iniesta scored the game-winning goal in extra time to give Spain a 1-0 win over the Netherlands to secure the country’s first FIFA World Cup championship.
July 11, 2006
The Texas Rangers’ Michael Young hit a two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to give the American League a 3-2 win over the National League in the MLB All-Star Game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
July 11, 1976
Designated hitter Hank Aaron hit a walk-off home run to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 home win over the Texas Rangers in 10 innings at County Stadium. It was the final season for Aaron, who went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in the win. Bernie Carbo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Brewers, while Gorman Thomas went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs, and Robin Yount went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Bill Castro earned the win, allowing one hit in 2⅓ innings.
July 11, 1967
The Cincinnati Reds’ Tony Perez hit a solo home run off the Kansas City Athletics’ Catfish Hunter in the top of the 15th inning to give the NL a 2-1 win over the AL in the MLB All-Star Game at Anaheim Stadium in California. New York Mets rookie Tom Seaver pitched a scoreless bottom of the 15th to earn the save.
July 11, 1961
Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn got the start in the NL’s 5-4 extra-inning win in the MLB All-Star Game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Spahn threw three perfect innings, but the game wasn’t decided until the 10th. The AL, which tied the game with a two-run ninth, opened up a 4-3 lead when the Chicago White Sox’s Nellie Fox scored on an error in the top of the 10th. The Braves’ Hank Aaron singled to start a rally in the bottom of the 10th. Aaron moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on a double by the San Francisco Giants’ Willie Mays. The Cincinnati Reds’ Frank Robinson was hit by a pitch before the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roberto Clemente scored Mays with a walk-off single. Clemente finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run, while the Chicago Cubs’ George Altman and the Minnesota Twins’ Harmon Killebrew hit the game’s only home runs.
July 11, 1950
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Red Schoendienst led off the top of the 14th inning with a home run in the NL’s 4-3 win in the MLB All-Star Game at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ewell Blackwell closed it out, getting Joe DiMaggio to hit into a double play to end the game. Blackwell faced the minimum in three innings on the mound, allowing one hit and tallying two strikeouts. The game-winning home run was Schoendienst’s lone plate appearance. His Cardinals teammate, Enos Slaughter, went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run in the win.
July 11, 1914
Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth made his debut in a 4-3 home win over the Cleveland Naps at Fenway Park. Ruth allowed eight hits and three runs — two earned — in seven innings of work. Dutch Leonard came on and threw two no-hit innings to earn the save. Ruth, who went on to hit 714 home runs, went 0-for-2 at the plate in his debut. Larry Gardner led the Red Sox offensively, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run.
