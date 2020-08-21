THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Fingers becomes first pitcher to reach 300-save milestone

Aug. 21, 1982

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Rollie Fingers closed out a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners to become the first pitcher in MLB history to notch 300 career saves. Fingers, who came on in relief of Doc Medich, allowed two runs and three hits in two innings to finish off the game at the Kingdome in Seattle. Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper, Ted Simmons and Jim Gantner each had two hits for the Brewers. Fingers eventually retired after the 1985 season, finishing with 341 career saves. He is currently 14th on the all-time list, which is topped by Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).