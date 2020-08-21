THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers' Fingers becomes first pitcher to reach 300-save milestone

Aug. 21, 2016
The Sauk Prairie Twins notched a 5-3 win over the Middleton 29ers to reach the Sunday League Final Four for the first time since 2010. Sauk Prairie never trailed thanks to an early 4-0 lead, including a second-inning double from Dylan Slotty.
The United States men’s basketball team claimed a 96-66 win over Serbia to win the gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kevin Durant scored a game-high 30 points, while DeMarcus Cousins had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Klay Thompson added 12 points. Nemanja Nedovic paced Serbia with 14 points.
Aug. 21, 2015
The Baraboo High School football team suffered a 27-0 season-opening loss to Milton in a Badger Conference crossover game in Baraboo.
Aug. 21, 2000
The University of Wisconsin football team came in ranked fourth in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25 Poll. The Badgers turned out to be paper lions, however, losing three straight games after starting out 3-0. They regrouped and ended up defeating UCLA 21-20 in the Sun Bowl to end the year 9-4 and ranked 23rd in the final AP poll.
Aug. 21, 2008
United States sprinters LeShawn Merritt (:43.75), Jeremy Wariner (:44.74) and David Neville (:44.80) swept the 400-meter dash at the Summer Olympics in Beijing, China.
Carli Lloyd’s extra-time goal gave the United States women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over Brazil in the gold-medal game at the Beijing Olympics.
Aug. 21, 1982
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Rollie Fingers closed out a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners to become the first pitcher in MLB history to notch 300 career saves. Fingers, who came on in relief of Doc Medich, allowed two runs and three hits in two innings to finish off the game at the Kingdome in Seattle. Paul Molitor, Cecil Cooper, Ted Simmons and Jim Gantner each had two hits for the Brewers. Fingers eventually retired after the 1985 season, finishing with 341 career saves. He is currently 14th on the all-time list, which is topped by Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478).
Aug. 21, 1931
The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth hit his 600th career home run with a two-run shot in the third inning of an 11-7 road win over the St. Louis Browns. Ruth went 3-for-4 with three RBIs during the win. He went on to hit 714 home runs during his career, a record that stood until Hank Aaron hit his 715th homer in 1974.
