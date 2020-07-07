THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers trade for Sabathia to start 2008 playoff push

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 7, 2017

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jesus Aguilar hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the seventh inning to fuel Milwaukee to a 9-4 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Aguilar, who also hit a two-run homer in the fourth and drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly, tied a franchise record with seven RBIs in a game. The big night for Aguilar helped the Brewers overcome the five errors they committed in the game.

July 7, 2016

Baraboo’s Dawson Hinz shot a one-under-par 71 to earn a spot in the 115th Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship. Hinz was two strokes off the lead at Reedsburg Country Club, making him one of 12 individuals to advance out of the qualifying event. Hinz went on to shoot a 164 in two days at the championships at North Shore Golf Club in Menasha, shooting an 84 and 80 to miss the cut. The 2016 graduate of Baraboo High School had a four-year career on the Edgewood College men’s golf team.

Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in free agency. The high-scoring forward left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors, who had won the NBA Finals in 2015 and finished as the runner-up to Cleveland in 2016. Durant teamed up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to win championships in 2017 and 2018.