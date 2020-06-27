THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks take Giannis with 15th pick of 2013 draft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 2013

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised many when they selected UNLV’s Anthony Bennett first overall at the NBA Draft, but the most memorable pick came at No. 15, when the Milwaukee Bucks selected a little-known forward from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bucks general manager John Hammond ignored more pressing needs at point guard and shooting guard when he made the selection. “Anytime you go into a draft … you’re going to say, ‘We’re going to take the best player on the board,’” Hammond said. “With the 15th pick, that’s what we did. We took the most talented player on the board.”

June 27, 2007

Damian Miller picked a good time to hit his first home run of the season, as the backup catcher hit a three-run shot that sailed into the Milwaukee bullpen in the bottom of the 11th inning and lifted the Brewers to a 6-3 victory over Houston Astros at Miller Park. Ironically, the home run came on La Crosse Day at Miller Park. Miller was born in La Crosse in 1969 and attended high school nearby in West Salem. The victory finished off an 8-1 homestand. It was Milwaukee’s 12th victory in the last 14 games and improved the team’s NL-best record to 46-32.

June 27, 2005