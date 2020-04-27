THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chad Moeller hits for cycle in memorable Brewers victory

April 27, 2010
Portage pitchers Demiree McAlpin and Candace Raimer combined to throw a one hitter for the Portage prep softball team in a 5-1 victory over Reedsburg. Emily Krueger’s two-run homer in the first inning got Portage off to a good start. Krueger, Andrea Drew and Kylee Rothenburger each had two hits in the win for the Warriors. … The Pardeeville prep baseball team moved into a first place tie with Deerfield in the Trailways South Conference with a 7-0 victory over the Demons. Pitchers Gus Merwin and Zach Weihert combined on the three-hit shutout for the Bulldogs. Pardeeville’s offense was led by Dakotah Kirchenwitz, who had three hits, including a double and a triple.
April 27, 2006
Montello’s Jon Lloyd threw a complete game one-hitter, leading the Hilltoppers baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Trailways North Conference leading Green Lake. The lone hit of the game for Green Lake was a single by Aaron Dott in the fourth inning. Lloyd struck out 12 and walked five. Dott held Montello to just two hits in the game, singles by Jason Thill and Lloyd in the third inning, and both hits drove in runs to bring home the game’s only runs. … Matt Kabele struck out 13 and gave up just one hit in a 5-0 victory for the Portage baseball team over Mount Horeb. Tyler Feucht had three hits, including a single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that broke the game open.
April 27, 2005
The Portage boys track and field team swept the competition at three-team meet in Waunakee, beating the host Warriors (72-68) and Mount Horeb (78-64). Winning individual events for the Portage boys were Lou Hurd (shot put), Mike Lichtfeld (discus), Dan Bare (3,200 meters), Cody Davis (100) and Tony Ryan (200).
April 27, 2004
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Chad Moeller hit for the cycle in Milwaukee’s 9-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Moeller homered in the second inning, doubled in the fourth, tripled in the fifth and singled in the seventh, becoming the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since Paul Molitor in 1991, and the first Brewers player to do it at home. Milwaukee won the game on Bill Hall’s pinch hit homer with two outs in the ninth inning.
April 27, 2000
Kyle Kaufman struck out 14 and gave up just one hit to lead the Portage baseball team to a 6-0 victory over Reedsburg. The victory improved Portage’s South Central Conference record to 6-0.
April 27, 1990
Renee Hahne’s grand slam in the seventh inning was the key hit in a 13-12, come-from-behind victory for the Poynette softball team in Waupun. Paula Larsen, Tricia Caldwell and Missy Vaningan each had two hits for Poynette, who entered the seventh inning trailing 12-8.
