THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chad Moeller hits for cycle in memorable Brewers victory

April 27, 2010

Portage pitchers Demiree McAlpin and Candace Raimer combined to throw a one hitter for the Portage prep softball team in a 5-1 victory over Reedsburg. Emily Krueger’s two-run homer in the first inning got Portage off to a good start. Krueger, Andrea Drew and Kylee Rothenburger each had two hits in the win for the Warriors. … The Pardeeville prep baseball team moved into a first place tie with Deerfield in the Trailways South Conference with a 7-0 victory over the Demons. Pitchers Gus Merwin and Zach Weihert combined on the three-hit shutout for the Bulldogs. Pardeeville’s offense was led by Dakotah Kirchenwitz, who had three hits, including a double and a triple.

April 27, 2006

Montello’s Jon Lloyd threw a complete game one-hitter, leading the Hilltoppers baseball team to a 2-0 victory over Trailways North Conference leading Green Lake. The lone hit of the game for Green Lake was a single by Aaron Dott in the fourth inning. Lloyd struck out 12 and walked five. Dott held Montello to just two hits in the game, singles by Jason Thill and Lloyd in the third inning, and both hits drove in runs to bring home the game’s only runs. … Matt Kabele struck out 13 and gave up just one hit in a 5-0 victory for the Portage baseball team over Mount Horeb. Tyler Feucht had three hits, including a single with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that broke the game open.