THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Chapman's gem leads Pardeeville softball to 2009 tournament win

May 21, 2003

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Geoff Jenkins homered in his first three at bats against Jake Peavy, leading the Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the San Diego Padres at Miller Park. With the chance to hit four home runs, Jenkins grounded out and struck out in his final two at bats of the game. Wayne Franklin threw a two-hitter and struck out five to get the win on the mound for Milwaukee.

May 21, 1998

Portage softball pitchers Jenny Bushey and Jacque Tollison combined to throw a no-hitter as the Warriors cruised to an 11-1 victory over Reedsburg. The win not only avenged Portage’s only conference loss of the season, but it clinched the outright South Central Conference championship. Bushey threw the first four innings before Tollison finished things off with a hitless fifth inning. Tollison and Bushey also both had homers in the win for Portage.

May 21, 1991