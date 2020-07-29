THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Corning's homer rescues Portage Legion at 2000 state tourney

July 29, 2005

Despite four errors committed behind him, Portage pitcher Devin Bressers went the distance on the mound, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Onalaska in the Class AA Sparta Regional. Bressers gave up seven hits and four of the five Onalaska runs were unearned. Portage’s Darrin Berger hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give Portage a 3-0 lead. Portage manufactured the winning run in the fifth inning. With Bressers on third and Steve Considine on first, Considine broke for second but stopped in an attempt to get in a rundown. The Onalaska catcher then threw wild into center field, allowing Bressers to come home.

July 29, 2000

One day after losing its opening game at the Class AA State Legion Baseball Tournament in Kimberly, Portage kept its title hopes alive when Shaun Corning’s two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning brought home the winning run in a 7-5 victory over Stoughton. Corning’s blast came after Portage blew a 5-0 lead. Portage scored three runs in the fourth, with the big hit being a two-run double by Matt Kinion, to take a 4-0 lead. The lead grew to 5-0 when Portage scored another run in the top of the fifth, but Stoughton tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and a lone run in the sixth. After Portage took the 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth, Kyle Kaufman came on to pitch a scoreless bottom half of the inning, striking out a pair to nail down the victory.