THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Corning's homer rescues Portage Legion at 2000 state tourney

July 29, 2005
Despite four errors committed behind him, Portage pitcher Devin Bressers went the distance on the mound, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 6-5 victory over Onalaska in the Class AA Sparta Regional. Bressers gave up seven hits and four of the five Onalaska runs were unearned. Portage’s Darrin Berger hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give Portage a 3-0 lead. Portage manufactured the winning run in the fifth inning. With Bressers on third and Steve Considine on first, Considine broke for second but stopped in an attempt to get in a rundown. The Onalaska catcher then threw wild into center field, allowing Bressers to come home.
July 29, 2000
One day after losing its opening game at the Class AA State Legion Baseball Tournament in Kimberly, Portage kept its title hopes alive when Shaun Corning’s two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning brought home the winning run in a 7-5 victory over Stoughton. Corning’s blast came after Portage blew a 5-0 lead. Portage scored three runs in the fourth, with the big hit being a two-run double by Matt Kinion, to take a 4-0 lead. The lead grew to 5-0 when Portage scored another run in the top of the fifth, but Stoughton tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and a lone run in the sixth. After Portage took the 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth, Kyle Kaufman came on to pitch a scoreless bottom half of the inning, striking out a pair to nail down the victory.
July 29, 1995
Fred Schesny had five hits, including a double, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 13-4 victory over Onalaska at the Class AA Regional in Sparta. The five-hit game for Schesny made him 10-for-12 at the plate in three tournament games. Portage avoided elimination in the tournament with the victory by pounding out 19 hits, and scoring six runs in the fifth to blow the game open. Cory Clemmons added three hits for Portage, while John Zydowsky, Nick Henke, Russell Maass, Joe Zydowsky and Glenn Smith all had two hits. The win came after Portage suffered its first loss of the tournament, losing 5-4 to Holmen earlier in the day. Joe Zydowsky homered for Portage in the loss.
July 29, 1987
Paul Molitor doubled and scored in the first inning, then hit a big triple in a two-run ninth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-8 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The two hits extended Molitor’s hitting streak to 14 games, a streak that would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest streak in Major League Baseball history.
July 29, 1986
A federal jury found that the National Football League monopolized professional football, but awarded the struggling United States Football League just $1 of the more than $1 billion it sought in damages. The USFL had planned to switch from a spring season and play its first fall season later that year, as a way to force a merger between the two leagues, but the court decision squashed those plans and the USFL folded before it could ever begin the 1986 season.
July 29, 1981
Tamarack Pizza, which finished the Portage Men’s Softball Association regular season with a 15-0 record, suffered a 1-0 loss to LaMasney’s in the second round of the association’s tournament. Clark Schlender tossed a two-hitter for LaMasney’s. The only two hits for Tamarack Pizza were Bob Tomlinson’s first-inning double and Jon Vaningan’s third-inning single. The game’s only run came when Craig Schlender scored from third on a Tamarack error.
July 29, 1980
LaMasney’s Construction pitcher Clark Schlender tossed a perfect game, leading his team to a 2-0 victory over Becker’s Men’s Wear in a Portage Men’s Softball Association league game. Schlender finished with 10 strikeouts. Just two balls left the infield against Schlender.
July 29, 1978
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Joining him as members of the 1978 class were Lance Alworth, Weeb Ewbankj, Larry Wilson and Alphone Emil “Tuffy” Leemans. Nitschke, who was the first defensive player from Green Bay’s championship teams of the 1960s to reach the Hall of Fame, was presented by former Packers defensive coordinator Phil Bengston.
