THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Denman's homer helps Portage Legion beat Waunakee in 2003

June 24, 1998

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Michigan’s Robert Traylor in a draft-night trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Traylor, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Mavericks, was shipped to the Bucks for Dirk Nowitzki and Pat Garrity in a trade that was agreed to before the draft began. Milwaukee drafted Nowitzki with the No. 9 overall pick, and Garrity with the 19th choice. Milwaukee Bucks general manager Bob Weinhauer said he agreed to the trade because he didn’t think they could get an impact player with the No. 9 pick. After Nowitzki was taken ninth, the Boston Celtics took Paul Pierce with the 10th pick.

June 24, 1997

The Portage American Legion Baseball team pounded out 23 hits in a 26-4 thrashing of Wisconsin Dells. Mike Smith led Portage, going 5-for-5 with two home runs. Joe Marks added four hits and a double for Portage, who also got two-hit games from Nate Davis, Mike Messer, Nick Schultz and Bob Wanat. John Bortz got the win for Portage, throwing four innings, striking out six.

June 24, 1983

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don Sutton struck out eight batters, reaching the 3,000 career strikeout milestone in a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Milwaukee County Stadium. Sutton held the Indians hitless through six innings and finished with a complete game, three-hitter. He became the eighth pitcher in major league history to strike out 3,000 batters in a career. Cecil Cooper drove in three runs and hit his 12th homer of the season. The game was also Gorman Thomas’ first back in Milwaukee after he was traded to Cleveland on June 6.