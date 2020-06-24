THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Denman's homer helps Portage Legion beat Waunakee in 2003

June 24, 2019
The NBA held its awards night in Santa Monica, California and among the winners was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who named the league’s MVP. Antetokounmpo was the first Milwaukee Bucks player to win the MVP award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the award for the third time in 1974. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was also named the NBA Coach of the Year and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst was named the league’s Basketball Executive of the Year.
June 24, 2003
Mike Denman’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning tied the Portage Legion Baseball team’s game with host Waunakee at 4, forcing extra innings, where Portage would score six runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 10-6 victory. Portage also got homers from Ryan Kaufman and Jake Bethke in the victory. B.J. Kabele and Kaufman both had three hits for Portage. Spencer Gilman tossed all eight innings for Portage. He gave up just six hits and struck out seven.
June 24, 2001
The Milwaukee Brewers got their first ever three-game sweep at Wrigley Field with a 6-3 victory over the Cubs. Rookie Ben Sheets improved to 9-4 on the season by holding the Cubs to three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jeromy Burnitz, Jose Hernandez and Tyler Houston all homered for Milwaukee. Chicago entered the three-game series riding a 13-game home winning streak, but was held to 18 hits in the three games.
June 24, 1998
The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Michigan’s Robert Traylor in a draft-night trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Traylor, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Mavericks, was shipped to the Bucks for Dirk Nowitzki and Pat Garrity in a trade that was agreed to before the draft began. Milwaukee drafted Nowitzki with the No. 9 overall pick, and Garrity with the 19th choice. Milwaukee Bucks general manager Bob Weinhauer said he agreed to the trade because he didn’t think they could get an impact player with the No. 9 pick. After Nowitzki was taken ninth, the Boston Celtics took Paul Pierce with the 10th pick.
June 24, 1997
The Portage American Legion Baseball team pounded out 23 hits in a 26-4 thrashing of Wisconsin Dells. Mike Smith led Portage, going 5-for-5 with two home runs. Joe Marks added four hits and a double for Portage, who also got two-hit games from Nate Davis, Mike Messer, Nick Schultz and Bob Wanat. John Bortz got the win for Portage, throwing four innings, striking out six.
June 24, 1983
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don Sutton struck out eight batters, reaching the 3,000 career strikeout milestone in a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Milwaukee County Stadium. Sutton held the Indians hitless through six innings and finished with a complete game, three-hitter. He became the eighth pitcher in major league history to strike out 3,000 batters in a career. Cecil Cooper drove in three runs and hit his 12th homer of the season. The game was also Gorman Thomas’ first back in Milwaukee after he was traded to Cleveland on June 6.
