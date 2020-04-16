THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Engebretson breaks Portage's discus record in 2002

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 16, 2014

Portage senior Emily Grunder signs a national letter of intent to play women’s golf at UW-Green Bay in front a gathering of family and friends at Portage High School. With the signing, Grunder joined her older sister Sammi Grunder on the Phoenix women’s golf team.

April 16, 2009

Portage scored 10 runs in the third inning in a 15-5 victory over Baraboo in five innings at Bidwell Field. Anthony Bortz and Kevin Hurd both drove in three runs for Portage, while Kody Kanas had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair for the Warriors.

April 16, 2007

Portage’s Katie Stilwell struck out 11 in the circle, and drove in the game-winning run with a double in the third inning, lifting the Portage softball team to a 2-1 victory in Wauankee. … Pardeeville sophomore Natalia Chapman struck out 17 and gave up just two hits in Pardeeville’s 2-1 softball victory over Fall River.

April 16, 2002