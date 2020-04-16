THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Engebretson breaks Portage's discus record in 2002

April 16, 2014
Portage senior Emily Grunder signs a national letter of intent to play women’s golf at UW-Green Bay in front a gathering of family and friends at Portage High School. With the signing, Grunder joined her older sister Sammi Grunder on the Phoenix women’s golf team.
April 16, 2009
Portage scored 10 runs in the third inning in a 15-5 victory over Baraboo in five innings at Bidwell Field. Anthony Bortz and Kevin Hurd both drove in three runs for Portage, while Kody Kanas had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair for the Warriors.
April 16, 2007
Portage’s Katie Stilwell struck out 11 in the circle, and drove in the game-winning run with a double in the third inning, lifting the Portage softball team to a 2-1 victory in Wauankee. … Pardeeville sophomore Natalia Chapman struck out 17 and gave up just two hits in Pardeeville’s 2-1 softball victory over Fall River.
April 16, 2002
Portage’s Matt Engebretson set a new school record in the discus during a double dual meet in Sauk Prairie, throwing 168 feet, 10 inches. The throw broke the previous school record of 164-10 that was set by Jim Banks 22 years earlier. … Pardeeville’s softball team scored 10 runs in the second inning and 11 runs in the third inning on its way to a 31-1 victory over Randolph in five innings at Chandler Park. Sarah Steiner led the 20-hit attack with four hits, while Charissa Chapman, Amber Klawitter and Kalle Radtke had three hits each.
April 16, 2001
Pardeeville lefty J.D. Kath struck out 14 and threw a one-hitter, leading the Bulldog baseball team to a 4-0 victory over host Princeton. Princeton pitcher Shane Standifer had the only hit for the Tigers, while striking out 19 Bullodgs, but was still hung with the loss.
April 16, 1990
The Milwaukee Brewers pounded out 20 hits in a 18-0 drubbing of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Patriots Day. Dave Parker and Greg Brock both had four hits for the Brewers, while Gary Sheffield, Edgar Diaz and Brock each drove in three runs. Milwaukee had nine doubles, one triple, but no home runs. Ted Higuera, Tom Filer and Dan Plesac combined to hold the Red Sox to just three hits.
April 16, 1979
The Portage boys tennis team opened its season with a 9-0 victory over host Sparta. Sweeping all six singles matches for the Warriors were Tim Loomans, Paul Katzfey, Scott Daugherty, Jeff Hoffmann, Mark Pape and Kurt Madsen.
