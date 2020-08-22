THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fernandez-Hydzik leads Baraboo soccer to season-opening 2018 win

Aug. 22, 2018

Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored twice to lead the Baraboo prep boys soccer team to a 4-2 non-conference win over La Crosse Central at Flambeau Field in Baraboo. The Thunderbirds gave up a goal in the third minute, but they pulled even when Joe Stout assisted Fernandez-Hydzik for a goal in the 11th minute. Baraboo took the lead by winning a 32nd-minute corner kick that saw Fernandez-Hydzik assist Max Koenig for a goal. La Crosse Central pulled even before Fernandez-Hydzik and Noah Anderson each scored in the second half to secure the 4-2 win. Baraboo junior goalkeeper Will Gunnell made five saves on the night.