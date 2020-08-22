THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Fernandez-Hydzik leads Baraboo soccer to season-opening 2018 win

Aug. 22, 2018
Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik scored twice to lead the Baraboo prep boys soccer team to a 4-2 non-conference win over La Crosse Central at Flambeau Field in Baraboo. The Thunderbirds gave up a goal in the third minute, but they pulled even when Joe Stout assisted Fernandez-Hydzik for a goal in the 11th minute. Baraboo took the lead by winning a 32nd-minute corner kick that saw Fernandez-Hydzik assist Max Koenig for a goal. La Crosse Central pulled even before Fernandez-Hydzik and Noah Anderson each scored in the second half to secure the 4-2 win. Baraboo junior goalkeeper Will Gunnell made five saves on the night.
Aug. 22, 2016
The Baraboo High School girls tennis team won seven of 10 matches to win a home doubles invitational against Baraboo and Portage. The T-Birds notched a 3-2 dual-meet win over Oregon before claiming a 4-1 win over Portage. Baraboo’s Emily Kieck and Mariah Alicea teamed up for 1A doubles against Oregon, while Hannah Braun and Amanda Lee played No. 1 doubles. Kieck and Braun claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Portage at No. 1, as Alicea and Lee added a 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 win at 1A.
Aug. 22, 2014
The Baraboo prep football team opened the season with a 33-0 loss at Milton. The T-Birds trailed 27-0 at halftime, while Howard Greene led Milton with 18 carries for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
