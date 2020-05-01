THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Feucht's homer gives Portage baseball walk-off victory in 2003

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 1, 2019

Senior Austen Stensrud delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Connor Allsage threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Portage baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Baraboo at Bidwell Field. Stensrud knocked in Kaden Lehman with two outs in the seventh. Lehman singled earlier in the inning and then stole second to move into scoring position.

May 1, 2009

Led by senior Samantha Bluske’s victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, the Pardeeville girls track and field team finished in first place at the Pardeeville Bulldog Invitational. Bluske ran to season-best times in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 17.15 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (11:25). Shortly after winning the 3,200 meters, Bluske ran as a member of Pardeeville’s 1,600-meter relay team, which also included Brooke Jarchow, Danielle Jarchow and Molly Mahlum, and won in a season-best time of 4:25.12. Other individual winners for the Pardeeville girls included Aileen Maier in the long jump and triple jump and Brooke Jarchow in the 800 meters.

May 1, 2007