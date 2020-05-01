THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Feucht's homer gives Portage baseball walk-off victory in 2003

May 1, 2019
Senior Austen Stensrud delivered the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Connor Allsage threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Portage baseball team to a 1-0 victory over Baraboo at Bidwell Field. Stensrud knocked in Kaden Lehman with two outs in the seventh. Lehman singled earlier in the inning and then stole second to move into scoring position.
May 1, 2009
Led by senior Samantha Bluske’s victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 meter races, the Pardeeville girls track and field team finished in first place at the Pardeeville Bulldog Invitational. Bluske ran to season-best times in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 17.15 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (11:25). Shortly after winning the 3,200 meters, Bluske ran as a member of Pardeeville’s 1,600-meter relay team, which also included Brooke Jarchow, Danielle Jarchow and Molly Mahlum, and won in a season-best time of 4:25.12. Other individual winners for the Pardeeville girls included Aileen Maier in the long jump and triple jump and Brooke Jarchow in the 800 meters.
May 1, 2007
Rio’s Darren Ladwig threw a complete game no-hitter to lead the Vikings baseball team to a 3-0 victory over Williams Bay. Two Rio errors in the sixth inning cost Ladwig a shot at a perfect game. He finished with 11 strikeouts. Rio took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Alex Brewer and Abel Langsdorf. … The Portage baseball team suffered a scary moment in a 3-2 loss in Waunakee, when sophomore pitcher Ryan Voelker was hit in the face with a line drive and was taken to the hospital. Portage coach Mike Hemming said “it was one of the scariest things I’ve seen on a baseball diamond.”
May 1, 2003
Brian Feucht homered twice, including a walkoff blast in the seventh inning, lifting the Portage baseball team to a 7-6 victory over Waunakee at Bidwell Field. Waunakee took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Portage rallied, thanks in part to a two-run homer by Feucht in the second inning.
May 1, 2001
Led by Aaron Eberle’s complete game shutout, the Pardeeville baseball clinched a third straight Dual County Conference championship with a 9-0 victory over host Montello. Eberle struck out 11 and gave up just three hits. Eberle and Nick Pulver each had two hits from Pardeeville, while J.D. Kath homered in the victory. Pardeeville improved to 9-0 in the conference with the win.
May 1, 1998
Westfield softball pitcher Katie Gaffney tossed a one-hitter to lead the Pioneers to a 15-5 victory in five innings over Cambria-Friesland. Gaffney finished with eight strikeouts, and also had two hits, including a triple at the plate. Courtney Meyer led Westfield’s 14-hit attack, with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
May 1, 1997
Portage freshman pitcher Amanda Brant threw a no-hitter to lead the Warriors softball squad to a 10-0 victory over Reedsburg in five innings. The only Reedsburg runners to reach base against Brant came on a pair of walks. Cassie Kassner, Heather Falkner and Beth Rector had two hits each for the Warriors.
May 1, 1991
Willie Randolph’s RBI single in the bottom of the 19th inning sent the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-9 victory over the Chicago White Sox at County Stadium. It was the longest American League game since the same two teams played 25 innings in 1984.
