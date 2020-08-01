THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hank Aaron enters Hall of Fame in 1982

Aug. 1, 2004
^pThe Portage American Legion Baseball team split a pair of games at the Class AA Regional in Onalaska. Portage began the day with a 6-2 victory over host Onalaska, but suffered its first loss of the regional, falling to Reedsburg, 5-2. Against Onalaska, Portage scored four runs in the third inning with the big hit being a two-run single by Nick Stillwell. RBI singles by Sean Luedeman and Josh Krueger tacked on runs later in the game. In the loss to Reedsburg, Portage had just five hits. Despite the loss to Reedsburg, Portage was still in good shape at the regional, and would play either Onalaska or Reedsburg in the tournament’s championship game the following day.
Aug. 1, 2001
^pMinnesota Vikings Pro Bowl offensive tackle Korey Stringer died of heat stroke one day after collapsing at the Vikings’ training camp on the hottest day of the year. Stringer was unconscious when he arrived at Immanuel St. Joseph’s-Mayo Health System in Mankato and had a temperature of over 108.
Aug. 1, 1994
^pThe Portage American Legion Baseball team left 12 runners stranded on base, which proved to be too many to overcome in 2-1 loss to host Tomah in the championship game of the Class AA regional. Tomah, which advanced to the state tournament with the victory, took a 2-0 lead before Portage scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Tomah error. Portage had opportunities in the final two innings. In the sixth inning, Portage had a runner on third with just one out, but couldn’t score. Then in the seventh, Portage loaded the bases with just one out, and again failed to score. Portage starting pitcher Clyde Mason only walked two in 4 2/3 innings, but both walks came around to score for Tomah.
Aug. 1, 1992
^pThe Portage American Legion Baseball team remained alive in the Class AA Waupun Regional with a 7-4 victory over Sauk Prairie. Portage scored all the runs it would need with six runs in the first inning. Three straight singles by Rusty O’Keefe, Dan Mills and Craig Mayne were followed by a two-run double by Joe Zydowsky to give Portage a 4-1 lead. RBI singles by Kevin Smith and Tim Branshaw made it 6-1. Zydowsky finished the game with two doubles while starting pitcher Josh Bushey went the distance to the get the victory.
Aug. 1, 1987
^pPaul Molitor’s single in the eighth inning was his only hit of the game in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The base hit was just one of six hits for the Brewers in the game and extended Molitor’s hitting streak to 16 games. The streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest in baseball history.
Aug. 1, 1982
Hank Aaron, baseball’s all-time home run king was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cooperstown, New York. Aaron was inducted in his first year on the ballot after receiving 406 votes, which was second only to the 409 received by Willie Mays in 1979. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs. He broke into the majors with the Milwaukee Braves and stayed with the organization when it moved to Atlanta. He finished his career by playing two seasons back in Milwaukee with the Brewers.
