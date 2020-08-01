THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hank Aaron enters Hall of Fame in 1982

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 1, 2004

^pThe Portage American Legion Baseball team split a pair of games at the Class AA Regional in Onalaska. Portage began the day with a 6-2 victory over host Onalaska, but suffered its first loss of the regional, falling to Reedsburg, 5-2. Against Onalaska, Portage scored four runs in the third inning with the big hit being a two-run single by Nick Stillwell. RBI singles by Sean Luedeman and Josh Krueger tacked on runs later in the game. In the loss to Reedsburg, Portage had just five hits. Despite the loss to Reedsburg, Portage was still in good shape at the regional, and would play either Onalaska or Reedsburg in the tournament’s championship game the following day.

Aug. 1, 2001

^pMinnesota Vikings Pro Bowl offensive tackle Korey Stringer died of heat stroke one day after collapsing at the Vikings’ training camp on the hottest day of the year. Stringer was unconscious when he arrived at Immanuel St. Joseph’s-Mayo Health System in Mankato and had a temperature of over 108.

Aug. 1, 1994