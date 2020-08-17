THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hinickle twirls no-hitter as Portage Service Drugs blanks Briggsville, 7-0

August 17, 2015
The Portage girls golf team got its season off to a strong start, placing sixth at the 14-team Stoughton Scramble at Coachman’s Golf Resort. The Warriors team of Natalie Lindman, Maddison Williams, Elise Liegel, Riley Haight and Anna Davidson, carded a 1-over-par 72. The team had one birdie on the 345-yard, par 4, second hole, and Monona Grove finished with a staggering 15-under-par 56.
August 17, 2008
The United States team of Michael Phelps, Aaron Peirsol, Brendan Hansen and Jason Lezak won the men’s swimming 400-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 29.34 seconds at the Beijing Olympics. The time broke the previous record of 3:30.68 set by Piersol, Hansen, Ian Crocker and Lezak in Athens in 2004, and gave Phelps his eighth gold medal of the Games, breaking Mark Spitz’ record of seven set in Munich in 1972.
August 17, 1983
Edgewater Greenhouse rallied from an 8-0 hole to stun regular season champion Paymaster Seeds, 9-8, in the Portage Men’s Slowpitch Softball League postseason tournament. Paymaster scored all of its runs in the first three innings, including a four-run third, but Edgewater slowly fought back. Edgewater began its comeback with a five-run fifth inning, sparked by a three-run home run by Tim Andres, who went 3-for-4. Edgewater tallied another run in the sixth before finishing off its miraculous rally with three runs, all with two outs, in the top of the seventh.
August 17, 1975
The Rio Railmen closed out its Home Talent League season with a 6-2 upset win over Northern Section leader Poynette. After the Indians scored in the top of the fourth for a 1-0 lead, Rio answered with four straight runs. The Railmen knotted things in the bottom of the fourth with a Sid Johnsrud solo home run before adding solo tallies in each of the next three innings, two thanks to errors, for a 4-1 lead. Poynette answered with a Randy Krigbaum RBI single in the eighth, but Rio replied with two in the home half on a Nick Dann two-run homer. John Halvorson, Mike Hookham and Johnsrud each had two hits to lead Rio, while Denny Denure fanned seven, walked four and scattered six in the win. Ned Smith went 2-for-4 to pace Poynette.
August 17, 1959
Dushek’s Tavern of Portage trounced Hankscraft of Reedsburg, 12-1, to advance to the quarterfinals of the fifth annual Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Invitational Tournament. Dushek’s Tavern rode the pitch of Wayne “Bud” Johnson, who limited Hankscraft to just three hits. Cliff Christensen had three hits, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning, to help spearhead Portage’s attack., while Mike Condon and Ken Bublitz each added three hits.
August 17, 1941
Claude Hinickle twirled a no-hitter as the Portage Service Drugs amateur baseball team blanked Briggsville, 7-0, in a Northern Tri-County League. Portage gave Hinickle, who struck out 14, some early run support with a run in the top of the first inning and another in the fourth. Service Drugs blew things open with a four spot in the eighth before finishing things off with a single tally in the ninth. Langlin Spicer went 3-for-5 to lead Service Drugs’ 12-hit barrage, and three other players each pitched in a pair of hits. Portage improved to 8-3 on the year to move into first place in the league standings.
