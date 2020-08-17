THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Hinickle twirls no-hitter as Portage Service Drugs blanks Briggsville, 7-0

August 17, 1975

The Rio Railmen closed out its Home Talent League season with a 6-2 upset win over Northern Section leader Poynette. After the Indians scored in the top of the fourth for a 1-0 lead, Rio answered with four straight runs. The Railmen knotted things in the bottom of the fourth with a Sid Johnsrud solo home run before adding solo tallies in each of the next three innings, two thanks to errors, for a 4-1 lead. Poynette answered with a Randy Krigbaum RBI single in the eighth, but Rio replied with two in the home half on a Nick Dann two-run homer. John Halvorson, Mike Hookham and Johnsrud each had two hits to lead Rio, while Denny Denure fanned seven, walked four and scattered six in the win. Ned Smith went 2-for-4 to pace Poynette.

August 17, 1959

Dushek’s Tavern of Portage trounced Hankscraft of Reedsburg, 12-1, to advance to the quarterfinals of the fifth annual Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Invitational Tournament. Dushek’s Tavern rode the pitch of Wayne “Bud” Johnson, who limited Hankscraft to just three hits. Cliff Christensen had three hits, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning, to help spearhead Portage’s attack., while Mike Condon and Ken Bublitz each added three hits.

August 17, 1941

Claude Hinickle twirled a no-hitter as the Portage Service Drugs amateur baseball team blanked Briggsville, 7-0, in a Northern Tri-County League. Portage gave Hinickle, who struck out 14, some early run support with a run in the top of the first inning and another in the fourth. Service Drugs blew things open with a four spot in the eighth before finishing things off with a single tally in the ninth. Langlin Spicer went 3-for-5 to lead Service Drugs’ 12-hit barrage, and three other players each pitched in a pair of hits. Portage improved to 8-3 on the year to move into first place in the league standings.