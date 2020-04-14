THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: In 1983, Portage's Jennifer York signs letter to play at Wyoming

April 14, 2010
Portage senior Lisa Jordahl was Portage’s lone first-place finisher when she won the shot put at the 12-team Badger Conference Invitational hosted at Portage’s Bob Mael Field. Jordahl took top honors in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 7.75 inches, leading the lady Warriors to an eighth place finish in the team race. Junior Emerson Levake had the top finish for the Portage boys, taking second in the 200 meters in 24.31 seconds, as the Portage boys finished in 11th place.
April 14, 2005
Portage’s Craig Cerbins had the low round of the day, leading the Portage boys golf team to an 11-shot victory over Sauk Prairie at the Portage Country Club. Portage finished with a team score of 170 and picked up the program’s first ever victory over the Eagles. Portage also got a 40 from Mike Kayartz, a 45 from Ty Robinson and a 48 from Brice Turner. … The Portage softball team got a one-hitter from Katie Stilwell and three hits from Jen Krueger in an 11-0 victory over host Wauankee. … The Poynette boys track team scored 121 points to finish in first place at Westfield’s Verle Clark Invitational. Individuals to win events for Poynette were Jared Elliott (100 meters), Alex Bodnar (800), Chase Morgan (200) and Mitch Spees (300 hurdles).
April 14, 2000
Kyle Kaufman throws a one-hitter to lead the Portage baseball team to a 11-0 victory over Mauston in five innings at Portage’s Bidwell Field. Kaufman finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk, while also hitting a two-run homer. Portage improved to 3-0 in South Central Conference play with the victory. … Portage’s Jacque Tollison and Jenny Bushey combined to strike out 18 Mauston batters while leading the Portage softball team to a 5-1 victory in Mauston. Amanda Brant hit a triple and drove in two runs to lead the Portage offense.
April 14, 1997
Pardeeville pitcher Jamie Fisk threw a one-hitter, leading the Bulldog softball team to an 11-1 win over Randolph in five innings in Pardeeville. Fisk struck out 10 and walked just one in the win. Andera Kozel had three hits and drove in five for Pardeeville. … Pardeeville’s baseball team overcame a 12-1 deficit by scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before pulling out a 13-12 victory over Randolph in the bottom of the ninth inning.
A bases-loaded triple by Mike Vance was the big hit in Pardeeville’s big seventh inning. Vance also capped the inning with a two-run single that tied the game. Vance would score the game’s winning run in the ninth when he scored from third on a slow roller hit by Lance Knadle.
April 14, 1987
The Portage boys golf team had the four lowest rounds of the day on its way to a 19-shot victory at a South Central Conference meet played in Friendship. Portage junior Scott Braun and sophomore Jeff Gaskel shared medalist honors at 3-over-par 39. Junior Jim Van Epps shot a 40, while sophomore Ken Mlsna tied for fourth with a 42. Portage finished with a 160, while Baraboo and Sparta were tied for second with a 179. … The Milwaukee Brewers got homers from Rob Deer, Paul Molitor, Robin Yount, Jim Gantner and Greg Brock in a 7-4 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles that improved Milwaukee’s record to 8-0 on the season.
April 14, 1983
Portage girls basketball standout Jennifer York signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Wyoming. York, a 5-foot-11 forward, finished her high school career with 1,206 points and 918 rebounds. York was a three-year starter for the Warriors, and during those three seasons, Portage was a combined 70-3 and qualified for the WIAA state tournament three times, including 1982, when Portage won the Class B state championship. With the signing, York joined 1982 Portage graduate Sharon Harp on the Wyoming team.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!