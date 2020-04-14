THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: In 1983, Portage's Jennifer York signs letter to play at Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14, 2010

Portage senior Lisa Jordahl was Portage’s lone first-place finisher when she won the shot put at the 12-team Badger Conference Invitational hosted at Portage’s Bob Mael Field. Jordahl took top honors in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 7.75 inches, leading the lady Warriors to an eighth place finish in the team race. Junior Emerson Levake had the top finish for the Portage boys, taking second in the 200 meters in 24.31 seconds, as the Portage boys finished in 11th place.

April 14, 2005

Portage’s Craig Cerbins had the low round of the day, leading the Portage boys golf team to an 11-shot victory over Sauk Prairie at the Portage Country Club. Portage finished with a team score of 170 and picked up the program’s first ever victory over the Eagles. Portage also got a 40 from Mike Kayartz, a 45 from Ty Robinson and a 48 from Brice Turner. … The Portage softball team got a one-hitter from Katie Stilwell and three hits from Jen Krueger in an 11-0 victory over host Wauankee. … The Poynette boys track team scored 121 points to finish in first place at Westfield’s Verle Clark Invitational. Individuals to win events for Poynette were Jared Elliott (100 meters), Alex Bodnar (800), Chase Morgan (200) and Mitch Spees (300 hurdles).

April 14, 2000