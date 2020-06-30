THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Jeff Raimer's no-hitter leads Portage Legion to victory in 1979

June 30, 2006
The Portage American Legion Baseball team had a successful first game at a tournament in Stevens Point, beating No. 2-ranked Beaver Dam 4-3. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sean Luedeman, who led the inning off with a bunt single, scored on Steve Considine’s groundout. After Beaver Dam tied the game, Portage took a 2-1 lead on Will Clark’s RBI single in the fourth. Beaver Dam tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Portage went back in front on Nick Colling’s RBI single in the sixth. Jake Friend’s suicide squeeze bunt in the seventh inning brought home Matt Kabele for an insurance run, which proved to be the game-winner, after Beaver Dam scored once in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-3, but was unable to get the tying run. Trevin Kreier pitched the first five innings for Portage to get the win. Devin Bresser threw the final two innings in relief to get the save.
June 30, 2005
After giving up a solo home run in the top of the first inning, the Portage American Legion Baseball team bounced back to score 11 unanswered runs on its way to an 11-1 victory over Sauk Prairie at Bidwell Field. Portage blew the game wide open with an eight-run third inning. Josh Krueger’s two-run homer highlighted the big inning for Portage. Matt Kabele also had a three-run double in the inning. Devin Bressers pitched all five innings for Portage, giving up just three hits to get the win. … Milwaukee’s Carlos Lee increased his major league-leading RBI total to 72 with two long home runs, leading the Brewers to a 10-6 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee teed off on Chicago’s Greg Maddux for six runs and 10 hits in five innings.
June 30, 2002
Mike Tessman threw a complete game, two-hitter, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 2-0 victory over host Baraboo in the final game of the Baraboo Legion Tournament at Mary Rountree Field. The victory, which followed a 9-3 win over Stoughton earlier in the day, gave Portage a 3-2 record at the three-day event, and put them in second place out of six teams. … Milwaukee Brewers infielders Richie Sexson and Jose Hernandez were both named as reserves on the National League team for the 73rd All-Star Game, which was scheduled to be played on July 9 at Miller Park. It was the first All-Star nod for both players.
June 30, 1997
Mike Fredrick clubbed four hits, including a double and a triple, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 13-0 drubbing of Adams-Friendship. Mike Smith and Nate Davis also had multi-hit games for Portage. Portage left-hander Kyle Kaufman pitched all seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out 12 to get the win.
June 30, 1996
The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally to a 13-10 victory over Columbus in the final game of a four-team, round-robin tournament in Waupun. The win gave Portage the tournament championship with a perfect 3-0 record. Portage was trailing 10-8 in the sixth when it mounted its winning rally. Mike Smith’s RBI single made it 10-9. Brian Calkin’s RBI single tied the game, and on the same play, a Columbus error allowed Portage’s go-ahead run to score. Mike Fredrick’s RBI double made it 12-10 before Mike Messer’s RBI groundout brought home the final run. Smith led Portage hitters at the tournament, batting .600 with two homers and five RBI.
June 30, 1980
Jerry Kabele hit an RBI triple in the third inning, Doc Austin clubbed a RBI double in the fifth and Jeff Raimer drove in a pair, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to an 8-6 victory over host Nekoosa. The victory upped Portage’s record to 6-1 on the season and came against a Nekoosa team that won the WIAA Class B state championship in the spring with a 19-1 record.
June 30, 1979
Jeff Raimer threw a no-hitter and Jeff Bender tossed a four-hitter, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to doubleheader sweep over visiting Juneau. Bender’s victory came in Portage’s 12-2 win in the first game. Raimer’s no-hitter came in a 13-2 victory in the second game. Raimer struck out seven and walked five.
