THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Jeff Raimer's no-hitter leads Portage Legion to victory in 1979

June 30, 2006

The Portage American Legion Baseball team had a successful first game at a tournament in Stevens Point, beating No. 2-ranked Beaver Dam 4-3. Portage took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sean Luedeman, who led the inning off with a bunt single, scored on Steve Considine’s groundout. After Beaver Dam tied the game, Portage took a 2-1 lead on Will Clark’s RBI single in the fourth. Beaver Dam tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Portage went back in front on Nick Colling’s RBI single in the sixth. Jake Friend’s suicide squeeze bunt in the seventh inning brought home Matt Kabele for an insurance run, which proved to be the game-winner, after Beaver Dam scored once in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-3, but was unable to get the tying run. Trevin Kreier pitched the first five innings for Portage to get the win. Devin Bresser threw the final two innings in relief to get the save.