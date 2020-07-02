THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaufman fans 18 in Portage Legion win in 1998

July 2, 2011
The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen tossed 4 1/3 hitless innings, helping the team rally from a 7-0 deficit in a wild 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Trailing 7-4, Milwaukee opened the ninth with three straight singles. Nyjer Morgan, celebrating his 31st birthday, then hit a two-run double high off the right field wall, scoring three to tie the game at 7. Morgan, who finished the game a single short of the cycle, would score the game-winning run on pinch-hitter George Kottaras’ RBI single.
July 2, 2007
Backup catcher Damian Miller homered twice during a four-hit night, including a grand slam in Milwaukee’s seven-run seventh inning, and his seven RBIs matched a club record as the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3. Miller was the fourth player in club history to have four RBIs in a game. The others were Ted Kubiak (1970), Jose Hernandez (2001) and Richie Sexson (2002).
July 2 2002
Ryan Drost pitched a one-hitter and was backed by 11 hits from his offense, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 10-0 victory in five innings over Madison Edgewood. Drost struck out six and walked just one. Portage took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with the aid of four hits, a walk and two balks. RBI hits by Dan Mendoza and Tom Considine in the second inning gave Portage a 5-0 lead. Portage added three more runs in the third and two runs in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
July 2, 1998
Left-hander Ryan Kaufman struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced on his way to striking out 18 in a 3-2 victory for the Portage American Legion Baseball team over Mauston. Kaufman took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before giving up three hits and two runs over the final two frames. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the third on RBI singles from Alex Nelson and Mike Fredrick. Portage added a run in the fifth with a runner scoring on a passed ball.
July 2, 1991
The Portage American Legion Baseball team got a one-hit shutout from pitcher Matt Manthey, helping it end a three-game losing streak with a 8-0 victory over Adams-Friendship at Bidwell Field. The lone Adams-Friendship hit came in the first inning. Manthey would retire 13 straight batters during one stretch. He finished with 11 strikeouts. Rusty O’Keefe, Tim Mittlesteadt and Kurt Moyer all had two hits for Portage in the win.
July 2, 1987
Tom Mittlesteadt clubbed a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 5-3 victory over Tomah at Bidwell Field. Portage scored what would be the winning run in the fifth. After Mittlesteadt walked, Troy Edwards and Dan Garrigan put down consecutive bunt singles to load the bases. Jay Erickson then executed a perfect suicide squeeze to bring home Mittlesteadt.
July 2, 1974
Lee Roberts hit two home runs and Sid Johnsrud also homered to lead the Rio Home Talent baseball team to an 8-5 victory over a team from Madison. Mike Hookham added a two-run single for Rio in the fourth.
