THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaufman fans 18 in Portage Legion win in 1998

July 2, 2011

The Milwaukee Brewers bullpen tossed 4 1/3 hitless innings, helping the team rally from a 7-0 deficit in a wild 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Trailing 7-4, Milwaukee opened the ninth with three straight singles. Nyjer Morgan, celebrating his 31st birthday, then hit a two-run double high off the right field wall, scoring three to tie the game at 7. Morgan, who finished the game a single short of the cycle, would score the game-winning run on pinch-hitter George Kottaras’ RBI single.

July 2, 2007

Backup catcher Damian Miller homered twice during a four-hit night, including a grand slam in Milwaukee’s seven-run seventh inning, and his seven RBIs matched a club record as the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3. Miller was the fourth player in club history to have four RBIs in a game. The others were Ted Kubiak (1970), Jose Hernandez (2001) and Richie Sexson (2002).

July 2 2002