THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kearney's big day leads Rio past Montello

July 3, 2005

The Portage American Legion Baseball team picked up a pair of victories, first crushing Mount Horeb 14-0 in an afternoon contest before rallying to pick up an 8-5 win over Reedsburg in the evening game. Against Mount Horeb, Baker McDonald and Josh Krueger combined to give up just one hit over five scoreless innings. Sean Luedeman, Jon Heesch, Jake Friend and Brennan Walz each had two hits in the win for Portage, while Devin Bresser hit a homer. In the second game, Reedsburg built a 5-1 lead, but Portage rallied back with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Heesch and Krueger both had RBI doubles in the inning before Darrin Berger’s RBI single made it 5-4. Brian Feucht’s two-run homer finished the inning and gave Portage at 6-5 lead. Portage added two more runs in the in the fourth on a RBI double by Matt Kabele and a run-scoring single by Krueger.