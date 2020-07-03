THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kearney's big day leads Rio past Montello

July 3, 2016
Brennan Kearney’s RBI infield single and Nick Henke’s two-run single in the top of the 12th inning lifted the Rio Railmen Home Talent League baseball team to a 10-7 victory over the Montello Granite Jaxx in Montello. Kearney had five hits and two home runs to lead Rio in the victory, while Micah Zirbel also had five hits to go along with four hits for Henke. Montello was led at the plate by D.J. Raasch and Noah Polcyn, each with four hits, and Nate Andrews, who had two hits with a home run.
July 3, 2012
Aramis Ramirez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 13-12 walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins. The Brewers were down to their final out and on the verge of a demoralizing defeat when Ramirez stepped to the plate. Milwaukee opened up a 9-2 lead with a six-run sixth inning, which was highlighted by Corey Hart’s leadoff homer and Ryan Braun’s three-run shot, his NL-leading 23rd of the season. The Marlins came swimming back, scoring three runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to tie the game at 11. Miami took a 12-11 lead in the top of the 10th on a Jose Reyes homer.
July 3, 2011
Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun, Prince Fielder and Rickie Weeks were all voted to be starters of the National League All-Star team, giving the Brewers three starting all-stars for the first time in club history. Braun was the top vote-getter in the National League. When the starters were announced, Milwaukee was tied with the St. Louis Cardinals atop the NL Central at 45-40.
July 3, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team picked up a pair of victories, first crushing Mount Horeb 14-0 in an afternoon contest before rallying to pick up an 8-5 win over Reedsburg in the evening game. Against Mount Horeb, Baker McDonald and Josh Krueger combined to give up just one hit over five scoreless innings. Sean Luedeman, Jon Heesch, Jake Friend and Brennan Walz each had two hits in the win for Portage, while Devin Bresser hit a homer. In the second game, Reedsburg built a 5-1 lead, but Portage rallied back with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Heesch and Krueger both had RBI doubles in the inning before Darrin Berger’s RBI single made it 5-4. Brian Feucht’s two-run homer finished the inning and gave Portage at 6-5 lead. Portage added two more runs in the in the fourth on a RBI double by Matt Kabele and a run-scoring single by Krueger.
June 3 2002
The Portage American Legion Baseball team upped its winning streak to five games with an 11-1 victory over DeForest at Bidwell Field. After DeForest scored its only run in the top of the third inning, Portage blew the game open with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame. An RBI double by Tony Meidl brought home Portage’s first run before Brian White’s sacrifice fly gave Portage a 2-1 lead. A Mike Denman RBI single and an RBI double by Jake Bethke also came in the big inning. Spencer Gillman threw all five innings for Portage. He gave up just four hits.
June 3, 1986
Mike Precia hit a solo home run and a double on his way to a three-hit night, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 13-7 victory over Baraboo. Mike Wenker had a triple and a double, as well as a pair of walks and scored four runs for Portage. Portage blew the game open with six runs in the sixth inning. Brad Martin’s two-run single came in the sixth, as did Tom Mittlesteadt’s sacrifice fly and Bob Gerstenkorn’s RBI single. Craig Schreiber threw all seven innings for Portage, striking out six.
