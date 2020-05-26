THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kidd slugs Portage softball to regional title in 1994

May 26, 2009
Portage pitcher Candace Raimer struck out a career-high 11 and gave up just three hits to lead the Portage softball team to a 3-1 victory over Westfield in a Division 2 regional semifinal game at Kiwanis Field. Mary Donohue’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-all tie. … With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Portage baseball team got a three-run home run from Anthony Bortz — his fourth of the season — to pick up a 6-5 victory over host DeForest in a Badger North Conference game. Portage’s Greg Koch had four hits and hit is first high school homer in the game, and Travis Hamilton got the complete game victory on the mound for the Warriors.
May 26, 2005
Katie Stilwell struck out 18 and gave up just one hit, leading the Portage softball team to a 1-0 victory over Lodi in a Division 2 regional championship game. Portage got the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs in the inning, Gretchen Peters singled and Jessica Biba walked. That brought up Jen Krueger, who drilled a base hit to left-center field, scoring Peters for the winning run. … Carrie Franson struck out 15 and gave up just five hits to lead the Poynette softball team to a 2-1 victory over Horicon in nine innings a Division 3 regional final. Poynette entered the game as the top-ranked team in the state, while Horicon came in ranked No. 2. Poynette tied the game in the sixth inning when Franson was trying to score from second base on Nicole Graeve’s base hit. Franson was originally tagged out, but was then ruled safe due to an interference call on Horicon’s third baseman. Poynette would win the game in the ninth when Megan Spees scored on Amber McIlrath’s base hit.
May 26, 1995
The Portage baseball team mustered just two hits, but it was enough to pick up a 3-1 victory over Madison Memorial in a Division 1 regional championship game in Portage. Portage scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning without the aid of a hit. Singles by Rudy Pate and Adam Carthew helped produce Portage’s other run in the bottom of the third. Portage pitchers Brian Calkins and Cory Clemmons held the Spartans to just one run on seven hits. … Pardeeville’s Lindsey Sanborn and Sarah Green both qualified for the WIAA state track and field meet while competing at the Division 3 Deerfield Sectional. Sanborn advanced with a first in the 200 meters and a second in the 400 meters. Green advanced with a second in the triple jump.
May 26, 1994
Carrie Kidd drove in all four of her team’s runs, including three of them on a three-run homer in the first inning, leading the Portage softball team to a 4-1 victory over Sun Prairie in Division 1 regional championship game in Portage. … The Portage doubles tennis team of Mike Brant and Hong Sup Park knocked off the sectional’s top seed from La Crosse Logan, 7-5, 6-4, on its way to advancing to the WIAA state boys tennis tournament at the Madison West Sectional. … Portage senior Don Mielke advanced to the WIAA state track and field meet by finishing second in the long jump at a Division 1 sectional meet in Madison. Poynette’s Jack Hoffman also advanced to the state track meet by finishing first in the high jump at the Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional.
May 26, 1989
Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Gary Sheffield publicly voiced his displeasure with his team, saying he will ask for a trade if the situation isn’t resolved. “If I don’t see no difference in a month, I want to be out of here. I will leave,” Sheffield said before a game with the Seattle Mariners. “I want to be treated with respect. I might be 20 years old, but I’m not a little boy.” Sheffield said he was also disappointed in Milwaukee’s pitchers, saying they won’t defend him when he’s been knocked down by opposing pitchers. “I don’t get no support. Only two, three pitchers have helped me out. The rest have been girls. They won’t throw at anybody if you paid them.”
May 26, 1988
Portage’s Meaghan Mandli qualified for the state track and field meet in a pair of events while competing at the Sauk Prairie Sectional meet. Mandli, who set school records in both the 100 and 300 hurdles earlier in the season, advanced in both of those events by finishing second in the 100 meters and 300 meters.
