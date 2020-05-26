THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kidd slugs Portage softball to regional title in 1994

May 26, 2009

Portage pitcher Candace Raimer struck out a career-high 11 and gave up just three hits to lead the Portage softball team to a 3-1 victory over Westfield in a Division 2 regional semifinal game at Kiwanis Field. Mary Donohue’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 1-all tie. … With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Portage baseball team got a three-run home run from Anthony Bortz — his fourth of the season — to pick up a 6-5 victory over host DeForest in a Badger North Conference game. Portage’s Greg Koch had four hits and hit is first high school homer in the game, and Travis Hamilton got the complete game victory on the mound for the Warriors.

May 26, 2005

Katie Stilwell struck out 18 and gave up just one hit, leading the Portage softball team to a 1-0 victory over Lodi in a Division 2 regional championship game. Portage got the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs in the inning, Gretchen Peters singled and Jessica Biba walked. That brought up Jen Krueger, who drilled a base hit to left-center field, scoring Peters for the winning run. … Carrie Franson struck out 15 and gave up just five hits to lead the Poynette softball team to a 2-1 victory over Horicon in nine innings a Division 3 regional final. Poynette entered the game as the top-ranked team in the state, while Horicon came in ranked No. 2. Poynette tied the game in the sixth inning when Franson was trying to score from second base on Nicole Graeve’s base hit. Franson was originally tagged out, but was then ruled safe due to an interference call on Horicon’s third baseman. Poynette would win the game in the ninth when Megan Spees scored on Amber McIlrath’s base hit.