THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Koenig's walk-off grand slam lifts Sauk Prairie over Verona in HTL Final Four

Aug. 25, 2019

Sam Koenig hit a walk-off grand slam to give Sauk Prairie an 8-6 win over defending champion Verona in the opening round of the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series. Verona’s Luke Yapp hit an early home run while Sauk Prairie tied the game at 3 in the fifth. The score held until Verona’s Rob Capener hit a solo home run to spark a three-run rally in the top of the 10th. The Twins answered in the bottom half, pushing one run across before Koenig’s grand slam ended it. Koenig went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and earned the win on the mound, while Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 and Benjamin Lenerz doubled twice. Taylor Koenig allowed one unearned run in two innings for Sauk Prairie, while Connor Leister allowed five runs in 7 2/3 innings of relief. The teams each finished the round-robin tournament at 2-1, then Verona claimed a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie to win the title.