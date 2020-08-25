THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Koenig's walk-off grand slam lifts Sauk Prairie over Verona in HTL Final Four

Aug. 25, 2019
Sam Koenig hit a walk-off grand slam to give Sauk Prairie an 8-6 win over defending champion Verona in the opening round of the Home Talent League Final Four Championship Series. Verona’s Luke Yapp hit an early home run while Sauk Prairie tied the game at 3 in the fifth. The score held until Verona’s Rob Capener hit a solo home run to spark a three-run rally in the top of the 10th. The Twins answered in the bottom half, pushing one run across before Koenig’s grand slam ended it. Koenig went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and earned the win on the mound, while Alex Mayer went 4-for-5 and Benjamin Lenerz doubled twice. Taylor Koenig allowed one unearned run in two innings for Sauk Prairie, while Connor Leister allowed five runs in 7 2/3 innings of relief. The teams each finished the round-robin tournament at 2-1, then Verona claimed a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie to win the title.
Aug. 25, 2018
The Baraboo prep girls volleyball team took second at the Janesville Cougar/Viking Classic. The Thunderbirds went 5-1 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday to earn a spot in the semifinals. They pulled out a 25-20, 20-25, 15-8 win over Markesan before suffering a 25-16, 25-15 loss to Janesville Craig in the championship. Baraboo’s Lia Kieck finished the two-day tournament with 87 digs, 79 kills, 21 blocks and 11 aces to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. Abby Haseley added 10 aces, 23 kills and 22 digs for the T-Birds, while Jordan Buelow had 98 assists, Megan Horstman had six blocks, and Grace Stuckey and Katie Kargel each had 20 digs.
Aug. 25, 2017
The Sauk Prairie High School football team recorded a 26-7 non-conference win over Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School. Bryant Schaaf helped the Eagles pitch a first-half shutout, recording two interceptions, including taking one back for a 64-yard touchdown. Elijah Jorgenson did a little bit of everything, collecting 113 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, two touchdowns and two field goals. Edgewood recovered a fumble in the end zone to pull within 10-7 with 10:46 left in the third quarter. But Jorgenson answered, hauling in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Evert, and ripping off a 39-yard touchdown run on the last play of the game.
The Baraboo football team suffered a 33-14 loss to visiting Stoughton. Baraboo’s touchdowns came on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brock Turkington to Caden Blum, and a 12-yard touchdown run from Mike Wech.
Aug. 25, 2016
The Baraboo boys soccer team scored the final three goals of the night to claim a 3-1 win over Beaver Dam. Sawyer Bennett, Jacob Lawrence and Alex Kunkel each scored for the T-Birds. Goalkeeper Erik Eilertson made three saves in the win.
Aug. 25, 1987
After going hitless in his first three at-bats, Milwaukee designated hitter Paul Molitor singled to right field in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to 39 games in a 10-9 victory over the Cleveland Indians at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It’s the longest hitting streak since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978.
