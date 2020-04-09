THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Krueger hits historic homer for Portage softball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 9, 2010

After giving up seven runs in the first inning, the Portae softball team rallied to pick up a 13-11 victory over Sauk Prairie in its Badger North Conference opener in Prairie du Sac. Portage scored four runs in the second and three runs in the fifth and seventh innings, and pounded out 13 hits in the win. Alanna Stapleton, Sydney Jacobs, Demi McAlpin, Emily Krueger and Andrea Drew all had multi-hit games for the Warriors.

April 9, 2007

Portage senior Jen Krueger became the second Portage player to hit an over-the-fence home run at Kiwanis Field in an 8-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells. The blast, which provided the game’s final run, joined Krueger with 2006 graduate Katherine Harkins as the only two Portage players to homer at the field.

April 9, 2005

The Portage and Stoughton baseball teams combined to score 64 runs while splitting a doubleheader at Bidwell Field in Portage. Stoughton won the first game 18-16 before Portage pulled out the victory in the second game, 16-14. The twinbill started at 1 p.m. and the second game finished up just before 8 p.m. Matt Kabele and Josh Krueger homered in both games for Portage. Brian Feucht also homered in the second game for the Warriors.

April 9, 1992