THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Krueger hits historic homer for Portage softball

April 9, 2010
After giving up seven runs in the first inning, the Portae softball team rallied to pick up a 13-11 victory over Sauk Prairie in its Badger North Conference opener in Prairie du Sac. Portage scored four runs in the second and three runs in the fifth and seventh innings, and pounded out 13 hits in the win. Alanna Stapleton, Sydney Jacobs, Demi McAlpin, Emily Krueger and Andrea Drew all had multi-hit games for the Warriors.
April 9, 2007
Portage senior Jen Krueger became the second Portage player to hit an over-the-fence home run at Kiwanis Field in an 8-1 victory over Wisconsin Dells. The blast, which provided the game’s final run, joined Krueger with 2006 graduate Katherine Harkins as the only two Portage players to homer at the field.
April 9, 2005
The Portage and Stoughton baseball teams combined to score 64 runs while splitting a doubleheader at Bidwell Field in Portage. Stoughton won the first game 18-16 before Portage pulled out the victory in the second game, 16-14. The twinbill started at 1 p.m. and the second game finished up just before 8 p.m. Matt Kabele and Josh Krueger homered in both games for Portage. Brian Feucht also homered in the second game for the Warriors.
April 9, 1992
Alice Brusveen struck out 10 in five innings of work, leading the Pardeeville softball team to a 13-3 victory over Randolph in a game played in Pardeeville. Brusveen retired nine straight batters during one stretch, including six by strikeout. Gina Barden had three hits for the Bulldogs, while Amy Kozel had two hits and Connie Gee had two RBI.
April 9, 1987
Portage senior Missy Samz won three events to lead the Portage girls track team to a 74-58 dual-meet victory over Pardeeville. Samz won the shot put, discus and 100 meter dash. Pardeeville senior Patti Van Swol also shined, winning the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the triple jump. She also anchored Pardeeville’s winning 1,600-meter relay. … Rob Deer blasted a pair of three-run homers and rookie B.J. Surhoff hit his first homer, snapping an 11-11 tie in the eighth inning to lift the Brewers to a 12-11 victory over the Boston Red Sox at County Stadium. The win finished off a sweep of the defending American League champion Red Sox to open the season.
April 9, 1985
The Poynette baseball team used a five-run second inning to pick up a 7-1 victory over Portage in a non-conference game in Portage. Bruce Ritter, Mark Holzman, Jeff Gorman and Jim Falk had two hits each for the Indians. Rich Rittmeyer pitched four innings to get the win on the mound.
April 9, 1982
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s basketball head coach Ken Anderson is introduced as the new head basketball coach at UW-Madison. Anderson was hired to replace Bill Cofield, who resigned following the 1981-82 season. Anderson racked up a 334-68 record in 14 seasons at Eau Claire before coming to Madison. UW athletic director Elroy Hirsch was not in attendance at Anderson’s introductory press conference, and was instead on a Caribean cruise. Anderson would resign and return to Eau Claire three days later.
