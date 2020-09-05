THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Larson, Baraboo run all over Portage for 2014 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 5, 2015

The Baraboo prep boys cross country team won its sixth consecutive Division 2 title at the Verona Invitational. The Thunderbirds took sixth overall, led by Joey Rausch’s ninth-place finish out of 170 runners. Rausch’s time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds led the Division 2 field.

Sept. 5, 2014

The Baraboo High School football team jumped all over Portage on the way to a 41-14 road Badger North Conference win. Noah Larson ran for a 56-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game, jumpstarting a day in which he finished with 233 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Collin Feld also ran for a touchdown, while Tony Spink found Patrick Sandoval for a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave Baraboo a 28-0 halftime lead. The T-Birds improved to 1-2 on the season, having started the year being shut out by Milton and Monroe.

Sept. 5, 2013

The Baraboo prep boys cross country team won the Norski Invite in DeForest for the third consecutive year. Marek Sokolowski paced the T-Birds, crossing the finish line in 16:57 seconds to place second overall. Zach Solles added a 12th-place finish (17:44) while Ben Bildsten (17:51) took 13th, Jackson Snow (17:58) took 14th, Tyler Fiebig (18:09) took 16th and Joey Rausch (18:12) took 18th.