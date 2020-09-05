THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Larson, Baraboo run all over Portage for 2014 win

Sept. 5, 2015
The Baraboo prep boys cross country team won its sixth consecutive Division 2 title at the Verona Invitational. The Thunderbirds took sixth overall, led by Joey Rausch’s ninth-place finish out of 170 runners. Rausch’s time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds led the Division 2 field.
Sept. 5, 2014
The Baraboo High School football team jumped all over Portage on the way to a 41-14 road Badger North Conference win. Noah Larson ran for a 56-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game, jumpstarting a day in which he finished with 233 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. Collin Feld also ran for a touchdown, while Tony Spink found Patrick Sandoval for a 24-yard touchdown pass that gave Baraboo a 28-0 halftime lead. The T-Birds improved to 1-2 on the season, having started the year being shut out by Milton and Monroe.
Sept. 5, 2013
The Baraboo prep boys cross country team won the Norski Invite in DeForest for the third consecutive year. Marek Sokolowski paced the T-Birds, crossing the finish line in 16:57 seconds to place second overall. Zach Solles added a 12th-place finish (17:44) while Ben Bildsten (17:51) took 13th, Jackson Snow (17:58) took 14th, Tyler Fiebig (18:09) took 16th and Joey Rausch (18:12) took 18th.
The Baraboo girls tennis team cruised to a 7-0 home win over Sauk Prairie. Kaylee Roberts and Kelli Kuschman won at No. 1 doubles, while Alyssa Lee and Gabby Marx won at No. 2 doubles, and Mallory Maxwell and Amy Schlender won at No. 3 doubles. Hannah Shumway, Sabrina Fuller, Emma Liverseed and Liz Schnee picked up singles wins.
Sept. 5, 1906
St. Louis University quarterback Bradbury Robinson, of Baraboo, is credited with throwing the first legal forward pass in football history in a 22-0 win over Carroll College in Waukesha. While the first pass fell incomplete, Robinson later threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jack Schneider. Robinson, who was born in Ohio and moved to Baraboo at an early age, briefly played at the University of Wisconsin before attending SLU.
