THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lee Realty blanks Village Pub, 5-0, wins Men's Fastpitch Title

August 15, 2016
The Portage girls tennis team swept all three doubles flights to earn a 5-2 season-opening victory over Tomah in a non-conference dual meet in Portage. Portage picked up straight sets wins from Greta McKinnon and Rachel Hicks at No. 1 doubles, Dede Zweifel and Grace Wilson at No. 2 doubles and Layne Leege and Emily Brost at No. 3 doubles. The Warriors also earned dominant individual wins by Leah Hollander (6-2, 7-5) and Ellie Vorpahl (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and No. 3 singles.
August 15, 1989
Lee Realty got a five-hit performance from pitcher Clark Schlender as it blanked Village Pub, 5-0, to capture the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association league title. Lee Realty finished with a 16-4 record, edging out Service Drugs (15-5) by a game in the final standings. Following three scoreless frames, Lee hung a pair in the fourth to take the lead. Jerry Kabele and Steve Jacobs hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning before advancing on a Donn Trinrud sacrifice bunt. Dave Tomlinson then reached on an error to score one before Bryan Albrecht added an RBI double. Lee added two more in the fifth on a Jacobs two-run single and added another in the sixth. Schlender fanned four in the win and surrendered a pair of doubles by Village Pub’s Dave Howe, while Jacobs and Jeff Schlender each had a pair of hits for Lee.
August 15, 1984
Martin Security coasted to a 10-0 win over the Rathskellar to capture the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association regular season title. Martin Security, which finished the regular season 18-0, was guided by a combined no-hitter from Tom Raimer and Dan Fearing, as they allowed just two walks and a hit batsman. After failing to score in the first three innings, Martin’s broke through for a pair in the fourth before exploding for seven in the sixth. Raimer, Ron Wheeler and Verne Barreau delivered three consecutive doubles before Steve Saager hammered a two-run blast in the inning. Barreau went 2-for-3 to lead the way at the plate.
August 15, 1976
The Wyocena Bar softball team hammered home a 12-2 win over Hunter’s Montello to win the first annual Portage Women’s Slowpitch Softball Association Invitational Tournament. Wyocena Bar blasted Fort Tavern (14-2), Sarbacker’s Bar (13-2), Endeavor (22-1) and Hunter’s (11-4) to reach the finals of the double-elimination tournament before facing Hunter’s again. In the title game rematch, it was tight after the first inning as Wyocena led 3-2, before turning it on after that. Wyocena added two more in the second, five in the third and one apiece in the fourth and fifth to finish things off. Laura Allen went 3-for-3, while Pam Walker added a pair of hits and Joy Lytle had an inside-the-park homer for Wyocena.
August 15, 1972
Corby Schlender struck out eight in a complete game no-hitter for Darrow’s Big Top in a 4-0 win over Okee. Schlender, who fanned the side in the third and sixth innings, flirted with a perfect game; however, with one out in the seventh he plunked an Okee batter. He didn’t allow any damage from it though and finished things out to move Darrow’s to 6-1 on the season.
August 15, 1963
Bruce Rogers defeated reigning champion John Knipfel, 2 and 1, in the 18-hole finals of the Portage Country Club Golf Championship. Rodgers, who at one time led by four, shot a 6-over-par 78 to top Knipfel’s 79. Knipfel narrowed the gap and had an opportunity to keep the match alive with a birdie chance on 17; however, he couldn’t convert and Rogers buried his putt to win the title.
August 15, 1946
The Portage Service Drugs amateur baseball team rolled to a 19-7 drubbing over Madison Wrend Builders at the Columbia County Fair Grounds. Service Drugs trailed 1-0 midway through the first inning but scored three in the home half and proceeded to outscore Wrend Builders, 16-1, over the next eight frames. Portage tallied 20 and took advantage of some Builders miscues, including in a five-run seventh inning where it made the most of a fluke hit, four walks, four wild pitches, a hit batter and two errors. Eagle Raimer went 4-for-4, including a homer and a bases-clearing double, to help lead Service Drugs, and five other batters added multi-hit performances.
