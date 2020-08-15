THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lee Realty blanks Village Pub, 5-0, wins Men's Fastpitch Title

August 15, 2016

The Portage girls tennis team swept all three doubles flights to earn a 5-2 season-opening victory over Tomah in a non-conference dual meet in Portage. Portage picked up straight sets wins from Greta McKinnon and Rachel Hicks at No. 1 doubles, Dede Zweifel and Grace Wilson at No. 2 doubles and Layne Leege and Emily Brost at No. 3 doubles. The Warriors also earned dominant individual wins by Leah Hollander (6-2, 7-5) and Ellie Vorpahl (6-3, 6-4) at No. 1 and No. 3 singles.

August 15, 1989

Lee Realty got a five-hit performance from pitcher Clark Schlender as it blanked Village Pub, 5-0, to capture the Portage Men’s Fastpitch Softball Association league title. Lee Realty finished with a 16-4 record, edging out Service Drugs (15-5) by a game in the final standings. Following three scoreless frames, Lee hung a pair in the fourth to take the lead. Jerry Kabele and Steve Jacobs hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning before advancing on a Donn Trinrud sacrifice bunt. Dave Tomlinson then reached on an error to score one before Bryan Albrecht added an RBI double. Lee added two more in the fifth on a Jacobs two-run single and added another in the sixth. Schlender fanned four in the win and surrendered a pair of doubles by Village Pub’s Dave Howe, while Jacobs and Jeff Schlender each had a pair of hits for Lee.