THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lee Roberts homers twice in Rio's win over Middleton

Aug. 27, 1978

Lee Roberts hit two home runs and had three RBI while leading the Rio Home Talent League team to a 4-2 victory over Middleton, gaining a semifinal berth in the league’s championship playoffs. Rio’s win came after Middleton defeated Rio 17-2 during the regular season. An RBI single by Rio’s Mike Roberts tied the game at 1 in the fifth inning. Lee Roberts then hit his first homer — a two-run shot in the sixth to give his team a 3-1 lead. His second homer was a solo shot that made it 4-2 in the eighth. Randy Wild went the distance on the mound for Rio, giving up two runs off eight hits while striking out six.