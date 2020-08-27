THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lee Roberts homers twice in Rio's win over Middleton

Aug. 27, 1978
Lee Roberts hit two home runs and had three RBI while leading the Rio Home Talent League team to a 4-2 victory over Middleton, gaining a semifinal berth in the league’s championship playoffs. Rio’s win came after Middleton defeated Rio 17-2 during the regular season. An RBI single by Rio’s Mike Roberts tied the game at 1 in the fifth inning. Lee Roberts then hit his first homer — a two-run shot in the sixth to give his team a 3-1 lead. His second homer was a solo shot that made it 4-2 in the eighth. Randy Wild went the distance on the mound for Rio, giving up two runs off eight hits while striking out six.
Aug. 27, 1982
Oakland’s Rickey Henderson stole four bases against the Brewers in Milwaukee’s 5-4 victory at County Stadium, breaking Lou Brock’s single-season stolen base record of 118, improving his haul to 122. Henderson broke the mark in 127 games, which was 26 fewer games than Brock needed when he stole 118 in 1974.
Aug. 27, 1996
The Portage girls tennis team cruised to a 5-2 victory over Tomah in a non-conference match in Portage. The Warriors swept all four singles matches, getting wins from Christa Miller (6-1, 6-0) at No. 1 singles, Silke Vogelsang (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles, Jenny Derse (6-1, 6-1) at No. 3 singles and Sarah Keppert (6-2, 6-0) at No. 4 singles. In doubles action, Laura Collins and Cassie Kassner were winners for Portage at No. 1 doubles.
Aug. 27, 1999
The Pardeeville prep football team opened its season with a 46-7 victory over Deerfield. The Bulldogs rushed for 326 yards in the victory, led by Mike Haynes Jr., who had 150 yards on seven carries, while running for two scores and catching another touchdown. Jake Parkter added 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Aug. 27, 2007
First-year Pardeeville head volleyball coach Liz Baus got her first victory with the Bulldogs, as Pardeeville defeated Marshall 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-16 at Pardeeville High School. Pardeeville was led by Jessica Dredske with 14 kills and Emily Babcock with 25 assists.
Aug. 27, 2009
Rio ran for 404 yards and scored 31 points in the first quarter en route to a 58-6 victory over Stockbridge at Firemen’s Park. The Vikings were led by John Lange, who scored four touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards. Robbie Fugiel added 106 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Rio’s defense didn’t give up a score until the fourth quarter and recovered three of Stockbridge’s four fumbles.
Aug 27, 2017
Montello Granite Jaxx pinch hitter Craig Madson broke up Middleton pitcher Drew Farrell’s no-hit bid with a base hit with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the visiting 29ers cruised to a 7-0 victory in the first round of the Home Talent League’s Final Four playoffs. Montello finished with just two hits in its Final Four debut.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!