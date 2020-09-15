THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lichtenheld scores 4 TDs in Sauk Prairie's 2001 win over Baraboo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 15, 2019

Luke Yapp's eighth-inning solo home run gave Verona a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie in the Home Talent League championship game. Sauk Prairie had won its first two games of the round-robin Final Four, including an 8-6 win over Verona thanks to Sam Koenig's 10th-inning grand slam. However, the Twins lost to Evansville while Verona also finished 2-1 to set up the tiebreaking championship game.

Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sept. 15, 2018

The sixth-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's season was derailed by a 24-21 home loss to BYU.

Sept. 15, 2013