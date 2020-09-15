THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lichtenheld scores 4 TDs in Sauk Prairie's 2001 win over Baraboo

Sept. 15, 2019
Luke Yapp's eighth-inning solo home run gave Verona a 3-2 win over Sauk Prairie in the Home Talent League championship game. Sauk Prairie had won its first two games of the round-robin Final Four, including an 8-6 win over Verona thanks to Sam Koenig's 10th-inning grand slam. However, the Twins lost to Evansville while Verona also finished 2-1 to set up the tiebreaking championship game.
Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-6 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Sept. 15, 2018
The sixth-ranked University of Wisconsin football team's season was derailed by a 24-21 home loss to BYU.
Sept. 15, 2013
Aaron Rodgers completed 34 of 42 passes for a career-high 480 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 38-20 home win over the Washington Redskins. Rodgers' 480 passing yards tied Matt Flynn's franchise record for passing yards in a game. Jordy Nelson had three catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while James Jones had 11 receptions for 178 yards, Randall Cobb had nine catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Jermichael Finley had six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. James Starks ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Sept. 15, 2007
Prince Fielder set a Milwaukee Brewers franchise record for home runs in a season during a 5-3 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. Fielder, who finished the year with 50 home runs, hit his 46th homer off of Kirk Saarloos in the third inning. Fielder finished the day 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, an RBI And a run, while Jeff Suppan earned the win.
Sept. 15, 2001
Adam Lichtenheld ran for 156 yards and scored four total touchdowns in the Sauk Prairie High School football team's 35-14 home win over Baraboo. Lichtenheld had touchdown runs of 2 yards, 10 yards and 20 yards to go along with a 30-yard touchdown reception.
