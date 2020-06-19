THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Messer's walk-off homer gave Portage victory in 1997

June 19, 2016
The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team improved to 9-1 in Sunday League action with a 5-1 victory over Rio at Bidwell Field. Portage was led at the plate by Travis Hamilton, who had three hits, including a two-run homer and a double. Kalen Mace got the victory on the mound for Portage, giving up just two hits and striking out 12 in eight innings of work.
June 19, 2007
The Portage American Legion Baseball team nailed down an 8-7 victory over McFarland at Bidwell Field when center fielder Cody Schmidt threw out the tying run at home play for the final out of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Portage led 8-6 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh when a base hit to center scored one run, but not a second, as Schmidt’s throw to home was on target and easily nailed the runner trying to score from second base. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when a pair or runners scored on Dylan Herman’s base hit to right field. Dan Swanson’s two-run single highlighted Portage’s six run fifth inning. Ryan Voelker threw four innings of no-hit ball before giving up four runs on four hits in the fifth. Greg Koch got the win in relief.
June 19, 1997
Mike Messer’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning capped off a dramatic rally for the Portage American Legion Baseball team, lifting it to a 7-6 victory over Appleton at the 43-team Kenosha Legion Tournament. Portage tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the seventh on Travis Corning’s two-run single. After Appleton scored twice in the top of the eighth to take a 6-4 lead, Portage rallied in the bottom of the eighth. Mike Smith led the inning off with a triple before Nate Davis hit a double to score Smith and cut the lead to 6-5. Messer followed with a two-run homer to win the game. Portage lost its second game of the day, losing to the Chicago Cobras 14-4. Joe Marks had two of Portage’s five hits in the loss, including a home run.
June 19, 1990
Westfield American Legion Baseball pitcher Jason Sengbusch struck out 15 in a 5-1 complete game victory over Baraboo. Sengbusch gave up just three hits in the victory, which improved Westfield’s record to 5-1. Jon Congdon led Westfield at the plate with two hits, while Darin Meyer had a RBI double to help Westfield take the lead in a two-run opening inning.
June 19, 1986
Just two days after the Boston Celtics took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias died at Leland Memorial Hospital in Riverdale, Maryland. Bias, who averaged 23.2 points per game in his senior season with Maryland, died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose.
June 19, 1980
The Portage American Legion Baseball team scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning on its way to a 6-4 victory. With the game tied at 3 after seven innings, Portage surged in front in the eighth. The rally started with a single by Rusty Kratz and a walk to Bill Austin. Dave Violette’s double scored both runners, and Violette would score the third run of the inning on Greg Beirne’s single. Jeff Raimer pitched all eight innings for Portage to get the win. He gave up nine hits and struck out six.
