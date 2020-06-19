THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Messer's walk-off homer gave Portage victory in 1997

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 19, 2016

The Portage Skeeters Home Talent League baseball team improved to 9-1 in Sunday League action with a 5-1 victory over Rio at Bidwell Field. Portage was led at the plate by Travis Hamilton, who had three hits, including a two-run homer and a double. Kalen Mace got the victory on the mound for Portage, giving up just two hits and striking out 12 in eight innings of work.

June 19, 2007

The Portage American Legion Baseball team nailed down an 8-7 victory over McFarland at Bidwell Field when center fielder Cody Schmidt threw out the tying run at home play for the final out of the game in the top of the seventh inning. Portage led 8-6 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh when a base hit to center scored one run, but not a second, as Schmidt’s throw to home was on target and easily nailed the runner trying to score from second base. Portage took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when a pair or runners scored on Dylan Herman’s base hit to right field. Dan Swanson’s two-run single highlighted Portage’s six run fifth inning. Ryan Voelker threw four innings of no-hit ball before giving up four runs on four hits in the fifth. Greg Koch got the win in relief.

