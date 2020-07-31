THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee Braves' Adcock hits four home runs in 1954 win over Dodgers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 31, 2012American swimmer Michael Phelps became the most-decorated Olympic athlete in history when he was part of the United States’ 800-meter relay team that won in London. It was Phelps’ 15th career Olympic gold medal, and 19th medal overall. He won four golds and two silvers while in London, then returned four years later to win five golds and one silver in Brazil. Phelps finished his career with 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds. Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina has the second-most medals in Olympic history, notching 18 between 1956 and 1964.

July 31, 2007The Minnesota Timberwolves traded all-star forward and former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes, Sebastian Telfair, Gerald Green, Theo Ratliff and two first-round draft picks. Garnett teamed up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to lead the Celtics to the 2008 title.