THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mittlesteadt homers twice for Portage Legion in 1987

July 14, 2005
The Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied for a 6-5 victory over Plover in eight innings in the opening game of a tournament in Plover. Portage scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game on RBI singles by Matt Kabele and Josh Krueger. After Baker McDonald retired Plover in order in the top of the eighth, Portage would load the bases in the bottom of the inning before winning the game on a sacrifice fly to center by Kabele. Portage improved to 15-5 on the season with the win.
July 14, 2003
Mike Denman nearly pitched a no-hitter while leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 3-0 victory over Baraboo at Bidwell Field. Only two batters reached base against Denman, who took a perfect game into the fifth inning. Denman lost the perfect game with a walk in the fifth. Baraboo would get its only hit of the game with a bloop bunt single to lead off the sixth. Portage took a 1-0 lead when Ryan Kaufman homered to lead off the second inning. Portage made it 2-0 when Darrin Berger scored from third on a passed ball in the fourth. Portage added another insurance run in the fifth on B.J. Kabele’s RBI single.
July 14, 2001
The Pardeeville Braves remained one game out of first place in the Northern Division of the Rock River League with a 10-4 victory over Slinger at Chandler Park. The Braves pounded out 15 hits, led by Daryl Zimmerman with four hits, while Jason Nelson, Matt Smith, Mitch McDowell and Jake Fakes all had multi-hit games for Pardeeville. Braves pitchers Corey Clemmons and Austin Bielke combined to hold Slinger to just eight hits in the victory.
July 14, 1991
A leadoff home run by Paul Molitor ended up being the only hit of the game for the Milwaukee Brewers as Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell pitched a one-hitter in a 15-1 victory over Milwaukee at County Stadium.
July 14, 1987
Tom Mittlesteadt hit a pair of home runs, leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 16-6 victory over host Mauston. Mittlesteadt’s first homer was a two-run shot in the second inning and was part of a five-run inning that gave Portage a 6-0 lead. His second homer was also a two-run shot and was part of a five-run fifth that gave Portage a 14-3 lead. Mittlesteadt also had a double in the game, as did Dan Garrigan, while Dan Pionke belted a triple. Brian Clemmons pitched all seven innings to get the win. He struck out six.
July 14, 1974
Darrow’s Big Top of Portage won the Portage Men’s Softball Association Invitational with a 4-3 victory over the Portage Liquor Mart. The winning run came in the bottom of the seventh inning when with one out, consecutive singles by Mike Custer and Dave Jensen, plus a wild pitch, put both runners in scoring position. Custer would then score the winning run when Corby Schlender’s slow roller was fielded too late for a play at the plate. Sarbacker’s Bar finished in third place when Gaylord’s Catering of Madison, the 1973 tournament champion, failed to show for the consolation game. The tournament’s leading-hitter award when to Pinkey Higgens of Sarbacker’s Bar. The sportsmanship award went to Bill Noll of the Portage Liquor Mart.
July 14, 1968
Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron hit the 500th home run of his career, becoming the eighth player baseball history to reach the milestone. The historic homer came against San Francisco Giants lefthander Mike McCormick in the third inning and help lift the Braves to a 4-2 victory.
