THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mittlesteadt homers twice for Portage Legion in 1987

July 14, 2005

The Portage American Legion Baseball team rallied for a 6-5 victory over Plover in eight innings in the opening game of a tournament in Plover. Portage scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game on RBI singles by Matt Kabele and Josh Krueger. After Baker McDonald retired Plover in order in the top of the eighth, Portage would load the bases in the bottom of the inning before winning the game on a sacrifice fly to center by Kabele. Portage improved to 15-5 on the season with the win.

July 14, 2003

Mike Denman nearly pitched a no-hitter while leading the Portage American Legion Baseball team to a 3-0 victory over Baraboo at Bidwell Field. Only two batters reached base against Denman, who took a perfect game into the fifth inning. Denman lost the perfect game with a walk in the fifth. Baraboo would get its only hit of the game with a bloop bunt single to lead off the sixth. Portage took a 1-0 lead when Ryan Kaufman homered to lead off the second inning. Portage made it 2-0 when Darrin Berger scored from third on a passed ball in the fourth. Portage added another insurance run in the fifth on B.J. Kabele’s RBI single.

July 14, 2001